Technology News
loading

US Government Website Briefly Defaced by 'Iranian Hackers'

The Federal Depository Library Program makes federal government publications freely available to the public.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Government Website Briefly Defaced by 'Iranian Hackers'

In their message, the Iranian hackers made reference to the death of Soleimani

Highlights
  • The US website has been taken offline following the breach on Saturday
  • Breach happened after Iran's top General Qasem Soleimani was killed by US
  • Iran's state-backed hackers are known for their aggressiveness

The website of a US government agency was briefly defaced by a group calling itself "Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers".

The website of the Federal Depository Library Program, fdlp.gov, has been taken offline following the breach on Saturday that happened after Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on Friday.

A message from the hackers left on the website read: 'in the name of god. >>>>> Hacked By Iran Cyber Security Group HackerS ... ;)<<<<<. This is only small part of Iran's cyber ability ! We're always ready', the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

The Federal Depository Library Program makes federal government publications freely available to the public.

In their message, the hackers made reference to the death of Soleimani, and depicted US President Donald Trump being hit by a fist with Iran's Revolutionary Guard insignia.

Iran's retaliation for the killing of Soleimani is expected to include cyberattacks, with a top US cybersecurity official already asking businesses and government agencies to be more cautious, said the report.

Iran's state-backed hackers are known for their aggressiveness and ability to cause major disruptions.

Earlier, websites of major US banks including Bank of America as well as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ suffered major disruptions after Iranian state-backed hackers carried out cyberattacks in response to the US sanctions in 2012 and 2013.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned Americans to be prepared for "cyber disruptions, suspicious emails and network delays" amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran after the killing of Soleimani.

The Department bulletin, which the agency describes as "current developments or general trends regarding threats of terrorism", was issued on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Citing Iran's public statements that it intends to retaliate against the US, the bulletin said there was no information at this time "indicating a specific, credible threat" to America.

It claimed that Iran "maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyberattacks against the US".

"Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the US."

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: US, Iran
Apple Sues Security Vendor Corellium for Alleged Copyright Violations
CES 2020: How Watching TV Will Change in the 2020s

Related Stories

US Government Website Briefly Defaced by 'Iranian Hackers'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  2. Realme 5i to Launch in India on January 9, Flipkart Teaser Goes Live
  3. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  4. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  6. Xiaomi’s RedmiBook Laptop Brand Trademark Listing Spotted in India
  7. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report
  10. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched
  2. Study Finds 13 Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies
  3. Rohan Joshi: Wake N’ Bake Trailer Sets Up AIB Co-Founder’s First Prime Video Stand-Up Special
  4. Nokia 'Original' Phone Launch Teased for January 25 by HMD Global CPO
  5. RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market
  6. Flipkart Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000
  7. France Urges US to 'Come to Its Senses' on Digital Tax
  8. Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store
  9. Jamtara Trailer: It’s Cops vs Boys in Netflix’s Next Indian Series
  10. LG G9 ThinQ Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.