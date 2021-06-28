Technology News
loading

US E-Commerce Giants Are ‘Arrogant’, Flouting Our Laws: Piyush Goyal

Goyal did not directly name Amazon or Walmart's Flipkart or specify which laws had been flouted.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2021 09:57 IST
US E-Commerce Giants Are ‘Arrogant’, Flouting Our Laws: Piyush Goyal

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal

Piyush Goyal's comments came days after India unveiled a new set of ecommerce regulations

Highlights
  • Amazon and Flipkart denied allegations levelled against them by traders
  • Goyal also criticised companies for indulging in "forum shopping"
  • Flipkart and Amazon have appealed against the CCI's bid

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on US ecommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, accusing them of arrogance and of flouting local laws by indulging in predatory pricing practices.

Goyal said companies were using their scale and access to large pools of low-cost capital to indulge in predatory pricing practices "to the detriment of mom-and-pop stores."

"A number of these large ecommerce companies have come into India and very blatantly flouted the laws of the land in more ways than one," he told a virtual event late on Saturday.

"I've had several engagements with these large companies, particularly the American ones, and I can see a little bit of arrogance," he said.

Goyal did not directly name Amazon or Walmart's Flipkart - the two dominant ecommerce players in India - or specify which laws had been flouted. But his comments come at a time of growing clamour from small Indian traders and retailers, who accuse the US giants of circumventing Indian consumer protection laws and competition laws.

Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Goyal's scathing criticism.

The two companies have denied the allegations levelled against them by the traders.

Goyal also criticised companies for indulging in "forum shopping" in courts and failing to comply with an investigation launched by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Flipkart and Amazon have appealed against the CCI's bid to restart an investigation into their business practices, after a judge this month dismissed the companies' original pleas.

"To my mind, if they have nothing to hide, if they are doing honest business practices, why don't they respond to the CCI?" Goyal said at the virtual event organised by the Stanford India Policy and Economics Club.

His comments came days after India unveiled a new set of ecommerce regulations that could dent both Amazon and Flipkart's ambitions in India, and force the duo to review certain business structures.

Separately, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Confederation of All India Traders, accused ecommerce companies of treating India like a "banana republic" with weak laws.

The body urged the government to ensure that the proposed e-commerce rules were not diluted, despite the lobbying efforts of ecommerce giants.

The US-India Business Council, a top US lobby group, described India's proposed new ecommerce rules as concerning in an internal memo this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Piyush Goyal, Amazon, Walmart, Flipkart, Narendra Modi, CCI
Twitter's Interim Resident Grievance Officer for India Said to Step Down Days After Appointment

Related Stories

US E-Commerce Giants Are ‘Arrogant’, Flouting Our Laws: Piyush Goyal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  3. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  6. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  7. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  8. Realme C11 (2021) Budget Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmarking Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  2. Winamp Skin Museum Helps Nostalgic Users Re-Live Their Favorite Audio Player
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Bitcoin Buying Frenzy: Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Now Pouring Billions Into Cryptocurrencies
  5. Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report
  6. Facebook, Google Hearing on Safeguarding Users’ Rights to Be Held on June 29 by Parliament Committee on IT
  7. FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots
  8. Samsung to Host Its MWC 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, What to Expect
  9. IBM Broadens 5G Deals With Verizon, Telefonica With Cloud and AI
  10. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com