Technology News
loading

US Defence Chief Rejects Amazon's Accusations of Bias in Cloud Contract

Amazon was considered a favourite for the contract before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 18:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
US Defence Chief Rejects Amazon's Accusations of Bias in Cloud Contract

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Friday rejected any suggestion of bias in a Pentagon decision to award Microsoft an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract, after Amazon.com announced plans to challenge it. Amazon says that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process. President Donald Trump has long criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos.

"I am confident it was conducted freely and fairly, without any type of outside influence," Esper told a news conference in Seoul.

In a company-wide meeting on Thursday, Amazon Web Services' chief executive Andy Jassy said it would be challenging for a US agency to award a contract objectively when the president is disparaging one of the contestants, according to an Amazon spokesman.

Amazon was considered a favourite for the contract, part of a broader digital modernisation process of the Pentagon, before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner.

In October, Esper removed himself from reviewing the deal due to his son's employment with one of the original contract applicants, IBM. IBM had previously bid for the contract but had already been eliminated from the competition.

Esper's said he was unaware of Amazon's specific accusations. His remarks followed a question about whether Trump asked the Pentagon to "bypass Amazon" for the contract.

A challenge to the Defense Department's award announced last month was widely expected by legal experts, analysts and consultants, especially after Trump publicly derided Amazon's bid for the high-stakes contract.

Trump had said in August that Amazon's bid for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, known as JEDI, contract was under review by his administration after complaints from other companies.

In a new book, retired Navy commander Guy Snodgrass, who served as a speechwriter to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, said Trump called Mattis and directed him to "screw Amazon" by preventing it from bidding on the JEDI contract, according to an excerpt of the book.

"We're not going to do that," Mattis later told other Pentagon officials, according to the excerpt.

"This will be done by the book, both legally and ethically."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Mark Esper, Pentagon, JEDI
Bluetooth Devices May Leak Your Secrets Due to Design Flaw
Samsung Galaxy A51 Support Pages Tip Imminent Launch; Wi-Fi Certification Includes Android 10
Honor Smartphones
US Defence Chief Rejects Amazon's Accusations of Bias in Cloud Contract
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, iPhone App Redesign
  4. Infinix S5 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  6. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  7. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  8. Realme 5s Display Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Theme Launch Said to Be Imminent on iPhone; Gets Redesigned Facebook Logo With Android Update
  2. Tata Communications Joins Microsoft in Connected Car Space
  3. Flipkart Acquisition Continues to Hit Walmart’s Bottom Line
  4. Google Drive Backups Not Working for Several Android Phone Users, Simple Temporary Workaround Detailed
  5. Redmi 4 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India, Users Report
  6. macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Second Developer Beta Released
  7. Google's Silent Chrome Update Renders Thousands of Browsers Unresponsive
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Support Pages Tip Imminent Launch; Wi-Fi Certification Includes Android 10
  9. US Defence Chief Rejects Amazon's Accusations of Bias in Cloud Contract
  10. Bluetooth Devices May Leak Your Secrets Due to Design Flaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.