Technology News
loading

US Charges Four Chinese Military Hackers in 2017 Equifax Breach

Roughly 147 million people had information, including Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver's license data, compromised by the hack.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 10:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Charges Four Chinese Military Hackers in 2017 Equifax Breach

Attorney General William Barr arrives for US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address

Highlights
  • US has charged four Chinese military hackers in a 2017 breach
  • The breach had affected nearly 150 million American citizens
  • This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion: US Attorney General

The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said on Monday.

"This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people," Barr said in announcing the indictments of four members of the Chinese Liberation Army in connection with one of the largest data breaches in US history.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement is the latest in an aggressive campaign by American authorities to root out Chinese espionage operations in the United States. Since turning the spotlight on China in 2018, the US has snared a growing group of Chinese government officials, business people, and academics pursuing American secrets.

Roughly 147 million people had information, including Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver's license data, compromised by the Equifax breach.

The hackers spent weeks in the Equifax system, breaking into computer networks, stealing company secrets and personal data. The hackers routed traffic through approximately 34 servers located in nearly 20 countries to obfuscate their true location.

Equifax Chief Executive Mark Begor said the company was grateful for the Justice Department investigation.

"It is reassuring that our federal law enforcement agencies treat cybercrime – especially state-sponsored crime – with the seriousness it deserves," he said in a statement.

US officials have said Chinese hackers were behind a massive breach at the Office of Personnel Management, which came to light in 2015 and involved the compromise of sensitive personal data submitted by applicants for US government security clearances.

That breach exposed the names, Social Security numbers and addresses of more than 22 million current and former US federal employees and contractors, as well as 5.6 million fingerprints.

Chinese hackers are similarly suspected of being behind a massive breach at hotel group Marriott International.

The Equifax hack fits into a pattern of past Chinese cyber-attacks, said Michael Daniel, a former White House cyber-security coordinator, because the stolen data can support other spying efforts.

"It's primary utility would be in developing potential targets for approach by intelligence operatives or feeding artificial intelligence [and] machine learning tools," said Daniel, who currently serves as president of the Cyber Threat Alliance, a cyber-security information sharing group.

Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, urged tougher action to counter Chinese hacking.

"The Chinese Communist Party will leave no stone unturned in its effort to steal and exploit American data. These indictments are good news, but we've got to do more to protect Americans' data from Chinese Communist Party influence operations," he said in a statement.

The Equifax data breach, because it was so large and involved so much sensitive financial information on so many Americans, had far-reaching implications for Equifax and the consumer credit industry.

The company agreed to pay up to $700 million to settle claims it broke the law during the data breach and to repay harmed consumers.

The scandal sent the company into turmoil, leading to the exit of its then-CEO, Richard Smith, and multiple congressional hearings as the company's slowness to disclose the breach and security practices were challenged by lawmakers.

Policymakers and consumer groups have questioned how private companies could amass so much personal data, sparking efforts to bolster consumers' ability to control their information. Both the Senate Banking and House of Representatives Financial Services Committees are considering legislation that would require companies to better protect consumer data.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Equifax, William Barr
Delhi Election Results 2020: Vote Counting Time, How to Check Results Online, and More

Related Stories

US Charges Four Chinese Military Hackers in 2017 Equifax Breach
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  4. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  5. Xiaomi May Launch RedmiBook Laptop in India Tomorrow
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Everything We Expect From the Event
  7. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  8. iQoo 3 Teaser Confirms Its Name Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
  10. Poco X2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. US Charges Four Chinese Military Hackers in 2017 Equifax Breach
  2. Redmi 9A, RedmiBook Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Delhi Election Results 2020: Vote Counting Time, How to Check Results Online, and More
  4. India vs New Zealand Third ODI Match: How to Watch Live Online, Check Scores
  5. Poco X2 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Ola Officially Launches Services in London, Assures Drivers Have Passed Spoken English Test
  7. Motorola Razr 2019 Put Through JerryRigEverything's Durability Test in New Video
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price and Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+, and More Expected
  10. China's First-Quarter Smartphone Sales May Halve Due to Coronavirus: Analysts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.