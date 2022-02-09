Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Sri Lankan Government to Prioritise Implementation of Aadhaar Like Unitary Digital Identity: Report

Sri Lankan Government to Prioritise Implementation of Aadhaar-Like Unitary Digital Identity: Report

The Sri Lankan government is yet to reveal a timeline for Unitary Digital Identity implementation.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2022 15:17 IST
Sri Lankan Government to Prioritise Implementation of Aadhaar-Like Unitary Digital Identity: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Unitary Digital Identity sounds similar to India’s biometric-based Aadhaar (pictured) identity system

Highlights
  • Sri Lanka will adopt a biometric-based Unitary Digital Identity
  • The decision to implement Unitary Digital Identity was taken in 2019
  • Unitary Digital Identity appears to be similar to Aadhaar

The government of Sri Lanka has decided to speed up the implementation of a Unitary Digital Identity framework in the country. The personal identity verification program is a digital tool that can be used to identify individuals in cyberspace, according to the government. The government of India had previously agreed to provide a grant to implement the Unitary Digital Identity framework, after bilateral talks between the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

According to a list of cabinet decisions published on February 7, spotted by The Register, the Sri Lankan government has decided to prioritise the implementation of a Unitary Digital Identity for residents of the country. The government website states that the proposed Unitary Digital Identity Framework is a “personal identity verification device based on biometric data,” or a digital tool that can be used to “represent the identities of individuals in cyberspace, and the identification of individual identities that can be accurately verified in digital and physical environments” by combining the two devices.

The government's website further states that the government of India agreed to provide a grant to implement the Unitary Digital Identity framework after bilateral talks between President Rajapaksa and PM Modi in 2019. The website does not specify the value of the grant, or whether it involves transfer of technology from the government of India's Aadhaar program that assigns a unique 12-digit number to residents of India. The Sri Lankan government is yet to reveal a timeline for the implementation of the digital identity framework.

The Unitary Digital Identity sounds similar to the government of India's Aadhaar biometric-based digital identity verification system used to gain access to public welfare schemes. Aadhaar is managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and users can authenticate their identity with fingerprints and iris scans. In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld the Aadhaar Act, authorising the use of the system for welfare schemes while restricting its use in the private sector. Over the years, Aadhaar has slowly become an optional means of verifying identity when accessing private services such as purchasing a mobile SIM card, or when opening a bank account.

While Aadhaar has facilitated the Public Distribution System (PDS) for government services and subsidies in India, the system has also faced criticism for various security lapses that have affected the program. In 2017, Aadhaar details of around 1.6 million residents were reportedly leaked on a website maintained by the Jharkhand Directorate of Social Security. The next year, the UIDAI reportedly restricted access of 5,000 designated officials to the Aadhaar portal, after reports that Aadhaar details could be obtained for Rs. 500. It remains to be seen whether the Sri Lankan government faces similar criticism during the implementation of its Unitary Digital Identity in the country.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Unitary Digital Identity, Aadhaar, Sri Lanka, Digital Identity, UIDAI, Sri Lanka Government
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Crypto Donations Soar to Groups Backing Ukraine's Government: Report
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live, Expected Price, Specifications
Sri Lankan Government to Prioritise Implementation of Aadhaar-Like Unitary Digital Identity: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  2. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  3. Vivo T1 5G Launching in India Today: Livestream Details, Specifications
  4. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: All Details
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  6. Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
  7. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  10. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid SUV Launched, Owners Can Use Car as Courier Delivery Spot
  2. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Debut With 4,860mAh Battery, 120W Fast Charging Support
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Hit by Geomagnetic Storm, Likely Loss Estimated at 40 Satellites
  4. Ferrari, Qualcomm Team Up for Tech Projects for Road Vehicles and Racing Cars
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Sri Lankan Government to Prioritise Implementation of Aadhaar-Like Unitary Digital Identity: Report
  7. Crypto Donations Soar to Groups Backing Ukraine's Government: Report
  8. Infinity Ventures Crypto Raises $70-Million Fund to Empower Companies With Focus on Web3, DeFi
  9. UN to Add NFT Twist to Women Empowerment Message With ‘Boss Beauties Role Models’ Collection
  10. Realme C35 Pops Up in Live Images Ahead of February 10 Launch Featuring AI Triple Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.