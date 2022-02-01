At the Union Budget 2022 session, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said that in this year, 1.5 lakh post offices in the country will come under a core banking system, enabling financial inclusion and access to accounts through netbanking, mobile banking, ATMs, and provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts. “This will be especially helpful for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas,” Sitharaman said.