Union Budget 2022: Post Office Accounts Will Be Accessible Through Netbanking, Mobile Banking

“This will be especially helpful for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas,” Sitharaman said.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 February 2022 12:47 IST
Union Budget 2022: Post Office Accounts Will Be Accessible Through Netbanking, Mobile Banking

Sitharaman believes the move could help farmers and senior citizens in rural areas

  • Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 on February 1
  • Post office accounts will be accessible through netbanking
  • Sitharaman said the move is aimed at farmers and residents of rural areas

At the Union Budget 2022 session, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said that in this year, 1.5 lakh post offices in the country will come under a core banking system, enabling financial inclusion and access to accounts through netbanking, mobile banking, ATMs, and provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts. “This will be especially helpful for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas,” Sitharaman said.

