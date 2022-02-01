Union Budget 2022: Digital University Announced to Provide World-Class Universal Education Across Country

Digital University will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats.

At the Union Budget 2022, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of a Digital University. It will provide access to world-class universal education with personalised learning experience at students' doorsteps across the country. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.