Budget 2020 Live: When and Where to Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech on TV, Internet, and Mobile

Union Budget: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin the annual budget speech at 11am IST in the Parliament today. The speech can be watched live on NDTV channels, the NDTV websites, the NDTV app, and on YouTube as well.

By | Updated: 1 February 2020 10:28 IST
Budget 2020 Live: When and Where to Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech on TV, Internet, and Mobile

Budget 2020 live stream to begin at 11am IST

Highlights
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman expected to introduce revival measures
  • NDTV India’s YouTube channel will be live streaming the budget
  • Users can download the app to watch live stream on the go

Today is Budget day and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2020 in the parliament. The budget speech is likely to begin at 11am, and Sitharaman is likely to announce revival measures to spur growth and spending. The budget can be watched live on NDTV channels on TV, NDTV apps, and even on the NDTV Hindi and English websites. Furthermore, the entire budget session will be live streamed on NDTV's YouTube channel and several other places.

Read on for more on how you can watch the budget 2020 on TV, Internet, and mobile.

Sitharaman will present the full year's budget ending March 2021, and reforms for the mobile and telecom industry are expected.

As mentioned, the Union Budget 2020 will begin at 11am IST, and can be watched on the NDTV Hindi and English channels on TV. If you can't be in front of a TV, then you can live stream it on the NDTV Hindi and NDTV English websites on the Internet where you can watch the expert analysis of what Sitharaman announces.

Alternatively, you can also download the NDTV app on Android or iOS to get all the real-time updates, and watch Live TV in-app as well. The budget will also be live streamed on the NDTV India YouTube channel, and you can watch the budget in the embedded video below.

Even the state-run Doordarshan will be live streaming the budget, and you can watch it on TV or via their YouTube channel. We also recommend following NDTV handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to get all the big updates on the budget. Additionally, All the big news and live updates can be followed on NDTV's dedicated budget coverage page.

The growing mobile phone and component manufacturing industry expects the budget 2020 to introduce export incentives and lower GST on mobile parts. At the same time, analysts expect import duties on certain components to go up even more. Telecom industries expect reduction in spectrum usage charges and lower license fee.

Union Budget 2020, Budget 2020, Watch Budget 2020 Live, Watch Budget Live, Nirmala Sitharaman, Budget 2020 Live
