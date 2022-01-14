Technology News
loading

Ukraine Faces Hacking Attack, Government Websites Down

“Our specialists are already working on restoring the work of IT systems,” Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

By Associated Press | Updated: 14 January 2022 17:54 IST
Ukraine Faces Hacking Attack, Government Websites Down

Moscow had previously denied involvement in cyberattacks against Ukraine

Highlights
  • The websites contained a message in Ukrainian, Russian, and Polish
  • The Kremlin has demanded security guarantees
  • Last month, Moscow submitted draft security documents

A number of government websites in Ukraine were down on Friday after a huge hacking attack, Ukrainian officials said.

While it was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks, they come amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week.

“As a result of a massive hacking attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down. Our specialists are already working on restoring the work of IT systems,” spokesman of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Nikolenko told The Associated Press it was too soon to tell who could have been behind the attacks. "It's too early to draw conclusions as the investigation is ongoing, but there is a long record of Russian cyber assaults against Ukraine in the past,” he said.

Moscow had previously denied involvement in cyberattacks against Ukraine.

Websites of the country's Cabinet, seven ministries, the Treasury, the National Emergency Service and the state services website, where Ukrainians' electronic passports and vaccination certificates are stored, were unavailable Friday as the result of the hack.

The websites contained a message in Ukrainian, Russian, and Polish, saying that Ukrainians' personal data has been leaked to the public domain. “Be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future," the message read, in part.

Ukraine's State Service of Communication and Information Protection has said that no personal data has been leaked.

The US estimates Russia has massed about 100,000 troops near Ukraine, a buildup that has stoked fears of an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to attack and rejects Washington's demand to pull back its forces, saying it has the right to deploy them wherever necessary.

The Kremlin has demanded security guarantees from the West precluding NATO's expansion eastwards.

Last month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. Washington and its allies have refused to provide such pledges, but said they are ready for the talks.

High-stakes talks this week between Moscow and the US, followed by a meeting of Russia and NATO representatives and a meeting at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, failed to bring about any immediate progress.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cybersecurity, Cyberattack, Hacking, Ukraine
Google Shows Faith in Work-From-Office With $1-Billion London Deal
iPhone SE 3 CAD Renders Tip Design, May Feature 5.69-Inch Display

Related Stories

Ukraine Faces Hacking Attack, Government Websites Down
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  4. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
  5. OnePlus 9RT First Impressions: A Beautifully Crafted Powerhouse
  6. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  7. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  10. Jabra Offering Discounts on TWS Earphones During Republic Day Sales
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Smart Stylus, Folio Case for Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Jabra Offering Discounts on its TWS Earphones Range During Republic Day Sales
  3. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  4. PUBG Developer Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Free Fire Developer Garena, Apple, Google
  5. Vivo Y21e With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone SE 3 CAD Renders Tip Design, May Feature 5.69-Inch Display
  7. Ukraine Faces Hacking Attack, Government Websites Down
  8. Google Shows Faith in Work-From-Office With $1-Billion London Deal
  9. Criminal Usage of Cryptocurrencies Will Drop as More Countries Adopt Security Measures in 2022: Chainalysis
  10. LG Energy Solution Raises $10.8 Billion in South Korea's Biggest IPO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com