NDTV Gadgets360.com

UK Cyber-Security Agency Backs Apple, Amazon China Hack Denials

, 05 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
UK Cyber-Security Agency Backs Apple, Amazon China Hack Denials

Highlights

  • No reason to doubt the assessments made by Apple and Amazon: UK agency
  • Companies refuted claim that their systems contained malicious chips
  • Chinese spies had placed computer chips in equipment: report

Britain's national cyber-security agency said on Friday it had no reason to doubt the assessments made by Apple and Amazon that refuted a Bloomberg story that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence.

Bloomberg Businessweek on Thursday cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple US government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.

"We are aware of the media reports but at this stage have no reason to doubt the detailed assessments made by AWS and Apple," said the National Cyber Security Centre, a unit of Britain's eavesdropping agency, GCHQ.

"The NCSC engages confidentially with security researchers and urges anybody with credible intelligence about these reports to contact us," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Apple, UK, China
Samsung AX5500 Air Purifier With Real-Time Detection, Display Screen Launched in India at Rs. 34,990
Akamai Opens Its Second Largest Facility in the World, in Bengaluru
Billion Capture Plus
UK Cyber-Security Agency Backs Apple, Amazon China Hack Denials
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones Launched
  2. Nokia 7.1 With HDR Display, Dual Camera With Zeiss Optics Launched
  3. Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Goes Official; Vivo Y71i, Y83 Pro Get Offers
  4. Asus Says 1 Million ZenFone Max Pro M1 Units Sold in India Since Launch
  5. Is Nokia 5.1 Plus Better Than Zenfone Max Pro M1, Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1?
  6. Moto G7 Lineup Now Rumoured to Include 4 Models
  7. Motorola One Power to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. OnePlus 6T Fresh Renders Leaked by Olixar, Cases Up for Pre-Order Already
  9. Nokia Phones to Start Receiving Android Pie Update This Month: HMD Global
  10. Jio, WhatsApp Encouraging Responsible Messaging use on Jio Phone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.