UEFA EURO 2020 Football Tournament Kick Off Commemorated in Google Doodle

UEFA EURO 2020 tournament is kicking off today, and Google’s latest doodle celebrates it with a colourful drawing of a football field.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 June 2021 12:41 IST
UEFA EURO 2020 Football Tournament Kick Off Commemorated in Google Doodle

Google’s second ‘O’ is a football

Highlights
  • Google doodle shows the start of UEFA EURO 2020
  • It is not an interactive doodle
  • Clicking the Google doodle shows UEFA EURO 2020 match schedule

Google doodle celebrates kick off for UEFA EURO 2020, the 16th UEFA European Championship. The doodle shows a football field in a park, and one of 'o' letters in Google is a football. It is not an interactive doodle as some have been in the past, but it links a UEFA EURO 2020 search results page showing the schedule for all the matches. EURO 2020 was originally scheduled for June 12 last year but had to be postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Google has updated its search homepage doodle to celebrate UEFA EURO 2020 which kicks off on June 11 (June 12 for India). The doodle is titled ‘UEFA Euro 2020' and comes with a child-like drawing of a football field in a park, and the whistle calling the start of the match. The second ‘O' in Google is a football and there is a whistle below it. This Google doodle is not interactive but clicking it takes you to the UEFA EURO 2020 search page which shows the schedule for matches. The alt-text shows 'Start of UEFA EURO 2020'.

The Google doodle page explains this year is the first time ever that the 51 matches are being held in multiple cities across Europe. EURO 2020 will be held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries starting on June 11 (June 12 for India) and will go on till July 12. Originally, the tournament was scheduled for June 12 last year but had to be postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the lockdowns imposed due to it. Even though the tournament is taking place in 2021, it will still be called UEFA EURO 2020.

The first match is between Turkey and Italy in Stadio Olimpico, Rome which will start at 12:30am (IST) on June 12. The next match is between Wales and Switzerland which will start at 6:30pm on the same day at the same stadium. The UEFA EURO 2020 Google doodle is live for various parts of the world including Canada, Russia, India, and European countries. It is not available in the US, Africa, Australia, Greenland and some other regions.

Google's full post reads, "It's time for UEFA Euro 2020! A staple tournament for football fans worldwide since 1960, this year is the first time in history that the tournament's 51 matches will be held in host cities across Europe—a dozen in total! It kicks off with a match between Turkey and Italy in the largest sports facility in Rome: Stadio Olimpico. So who will be dubbed the Euro 2020 champions and take home this year's Henri Delaunay trophy? Tune in over the next month to find out. Best of luck to all the competing teams!"

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
