Technology News
loading

Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling

The Milan court ruling marked "the first conviction" in Italy for crimes related to workers' exploitation and labour outsourcing among Uber Eats' subcontractors.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 October 2021 13:41 IST
Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling

Prosecutors found that couriers, typically migrants, were paid EUR 3 (roughly Rs. 260) per delivery

Highlights
  • Couriers will receive compensation of EUR 10,000 (roughly Rs. 8.69 lakhs)
  • Owner of company that hired riders sentenced to almost 4 years in Jail
  • EUR 20,000 (roughly Rs. 17.38 lakhs) was awarded to CGIL trade union

More than 40 Uber food delivery couriers won damages worth EUR 10,000 (roughly Rs. 8.69 lakhs) each in Italy on Friday after their former boss was convicted and sentenced to jail.

The CGIL trade union said the Milan court ruling marked "the first conviction" in Italy for crimes related to workers' exploitation and labour outsourcing among Uber Eats' subcontractors.

Giuseppe Moltini, who used to run a company that hired riders on behalf of the delivery service giant, was sentenced to three years and eight months.

He is unlikely to face prison, however, as in Italy jail terms of under four years usually do not lead to jail time and are not executed if they can still be appealed.

The Milan judge also decided that most of the EUR 500,000 (roughly Rs. 4.34 crores) that had been previously seized from Moltini should be handed over to 44 couriers, who stand to receive EUR 10,000 each.

Another EUR 20,000 (roughly Rs. 17.38 lakhs) was awarded to CGIL, also a plaintiff in the case.

The ruling followed investigations into Uber Italy's business practices which last year led Milan judges to put it under temporary administration.

The measure was revoked in March after they recognised the company had improved its record.

Prosecutors had found that couriers, typically migrants, used to be paid EUR 3 (roughly Rs. 260) per delivery, regardless of how long their journey took, the weather conditions, what time they were working and whether or not it was a public holiday.

Prosecutors also said workers were "stripped of the tips that customers spontaneously left", and punished with "arbitrary suspension of payments due for alleged lack of work".

Gloria Bresciani, an Uber Eats manager who has been suspended, is facing separate exploitation charges and is due to appear before a Milanese judge on Monday.

Uber is one of the leading players in the "gig economy", which relies on hundreds of thousands of independent workers for app-based services like food delivery or car rides.

Uber has long argued its business model provides flexibility and control to its workers, while critics say the company owes its fortunes to underpaid and overworked staff.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Uber Eats, CGIL Trade Union
Moscow Metro Launches Face Pay — Large-Scale Facial ID Payment System

Related Stories

Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  2. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status
  3. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  4. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  5. Twitch Says Source Code Exposed in Last Week's Data Breach
  6. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. How to Watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Match Live Online
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling
  2. Moscow Metro Launches Face Pay — Large-Scale Facial ID Payment System
  3. Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown
  4. Jack Dorsey Says Square Is Looking to Build a Bitcoin Mining System
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  6. NASA's Mission Lucy to Unravel Solar System Origin Launches Today on a 12-Year Journey
  7. Amazon-owned Twitch Says Source Code Exposed in Last Week's Data Breach
  8. TCL Thunderbird Smart Glasses Pioneer Edition With MicroLED Colour Display Announced
  9. Signal Co-Founder Moxie Marlinspike Creates NFT That Renders as 'Poop' Emoji When You Buy It
  10. BSNL Offers Up to 4 Months of Free Broadband Service to Bharat Fibre, Landline Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com