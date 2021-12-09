Twitter on Thursday revealed the top conversations, trends, and moments of 2021 discussed on the microblogging platform in India. Among other trends, Twitter said that Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' message about his donation to COVID-19 relief in India was the most retweeted tweet in the country in 2021, while Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's announcement of the birth of his daughter emerged as the most liked tweet of the year. Hashtags #COVID19, #FarmersProtest, and #TeamIndia were also among the most retweeted hashtags on the platform in 2021.

As Twitter became a source of finding necessary resources during the second wave of COVID-19 in India, a large number of people took to the platform to help and support individuals. Among them was Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who tweeted to announce his donation towards COVID-19 relief in India in April. His message became the most retweeted tweet in India in 2021, with over 114,000 retweets till date.

Cummins' tweet was also the most quoted one this year, with over 21,900 tweets quoting it on the platform as of today.

Most liked tweet of 2021

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also used Twitter this year to announce the birth of his daughter. That tweet became the most liked tweet of the year, with over 538,200 likes so far. Interestingly, Kohli's last year‘s tweet announcing his wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy was the most liked tweet of 2020.

On the list of top tweets in the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet sharing a picture of getting his first COVID-19 vaccine was the most retweeted tweet of the year, Twitter said. The tweet has garnered over 45,100 retweets till date.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Most liked tweet of 2021 in government

Prime Minister Modi's tweet congratulating the Indian cricket team for its test win against Australia at the Gabba also became the most liked tweet in the government. The tweet has so far attracted over 298,000 likes.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

The announcement made by Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata welcoming back Air India into the fold of Tata Group in October surfaced as the most retweeted tweet in business. It was also the most liked tweet in business this year. The tweet has captured over 82,900 retweets and 403,900 likes till date.

Welcome back, Air India ???????? pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Tamil actor Vijay's tweet unveiling the first look of his movie Beast became the most retweeted one in entertainment this year, with over 139,400 retweets to date. It was also the most liked tweet in entertainment with more than 341,500 likes.

Virat Kohli's tweet appreciating MS Dhoni for his match-winning play during the Indian Premier League was the most retweeted and liked tweet in sports this year. It has so far captured over 91,600 retweets and 529,500 likes.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Twitter ranked the most retweeted and liked tweets on the basis of engagement on the platform in India between January 1 and November 15, 2021.

As India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 in the early months of 2021, a large number of people used #COVID19 hashtag to look for resources and help others on the platform. This made the hashtag the most retweeted one this year. It was followed by #FarmersProtest that was used by various politicians, celebrities, citizens, and protesting farmers to share and exchange their opinions. The hashtag #TeamIndia also became one of the most tweeted hashtags of the year as the country saw a list of sports matches — ranging from test cricket to T20 World Cup and Tokyo Olympics — during the year.

The shift in people's interest from finding COVID-19 resources to sports was also seen during the Tokyo Olympics. This made #Tokyo2020 amongst the most retweeted hashtags of the year.

Similar is the case with #IPL2021 that also made it to the top conversations of the year in India on Twitter.

While #COVID19 was the most tweeted hashtag in the current affairs category this year, Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan also made Indians tweet with the hashtag #Afghanistan and made it amongst the most tweeted hashtags in current affairs.

Several young job aspirants also this year demanded the Staff Selection Commission to release the marks of their Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams. This led to the growth of #CGL19marks hashtag in current affairs on Twitter.

Twitter users also expressed their pride and gratitude for soldiers fighting on borders using #IndianArmy hashtag that also became one of the most tweeted ones in current affairs this year. The hashtag #Uttarakhand was also one of the five most tweeted hashtags on the platform. It was due to the flash floods that raised concerns among people.

Twitter also saw #Diwali as the most tweeted hashtag in the cultural category, followed by #EidMubarak. This reflects the diversity of the country. Hashtags #RepublicDay, #IndependenceDay, and #InternationalWomensDay were also among the top-five most tweeted ones in the culture category.

Although the government is yet to come with its formal regulations around cryptocurrencies and digital assets, people in India made #Bitcoin amongst the most tweeted hashtags of the year. Hashtags such as #BSC for Binance Smart Chain and digital assets such as #NFT (non-fungible tokens) emerged among the most-tweeted hashtags about digital assets.

Twitter ranked the most tweeted hashtags on the basis of their total number of authors in India between January 1 and November 15.

Most tweeted emojis

Twitter also considered the number of total authors in India between the same time period to rank the most-tweeted emojis of 2021 in India. Folded hands emoji surpassed others and became the most-tweeted emoji of the year. It was followed by laughing and fire emojis that were the two other most-tweeted emojis on the platform. Love eyes and thumbs up also managed to come under the five most-tweeted emojis this year.