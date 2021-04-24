Technology News
loading

Crafting Broader Cryptocurrency Regulations, No Intend to Ban, Says Turkey Central Bank Head

Turkey Central Bank last week banned the use of crypto assets in payments affecting the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency assets.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 April 2021 10:30 IST
Crafting Broader Cryptocurrency Regulations, No Intend to Ban, Says Turkey Central Bank Head
Highlights
  • The central bank banned the use of crypto assets in payments
  • Bitcoin was off nearly 3 percent at $61,490 (roughly Rs. 46 lakhs)
  • Rolls-Royce distributor in Turkey said it would accept cryptocurrencies

Turkey's Finance Ministry is working on wider regulations regarding cryptocurrencies, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday, adding the bank does not intend to ban them. In an interview with Turkish broadcasters, Kavcioglu said some details would be ready in two weeks.

The central bank last week banned the use of crypto assets in payments citing significant risks due to volatile market values. In legislation published in the Official Gazette, the central bank said cryptocurrencies and other such digital assets based on distributed ledger technology could not be used, directly or indirectly, as an instrument of payment.

Bitcoin was off nearly 3 percent at $61,490 (roughly Rs. 46 lakhs) versus the dollar at 7:54 GMT (1:24pm IST) after the Turkish ban on April 16, which was criticised by the main opposition party.

In a statement, the central bank had said crypto assets were "neither subject to any regulation and supervision mechanisms nor a central regulatory authority," among other security risks.

"Payment service providers will not be able to develop business models in a way that crypto assets are used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and electronic money issuance," and will not provide any services, it said.

Last week, Royal Motor which distributes Rolls-Royce and Lotus cars in Turkey, became the first in the country to say it would accept payments in cryptocurrencies. Globally, giants such as Apple, Amazon, and Expedia also accept such payments.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Turkey, Bitcoin, cryptocurency
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) vs iPad Pro 12.9 (2020): Price, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Crafting Broader Cryptocurrency Regulations, No Intend to Ban, Says Turkey Central Bank Head
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X Phones to Launch in India Today
  3. Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  4. SpaceX-NASA Successfully Launches Crew-2 Astronauts to ISS: Watch Video
  5. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  6. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  7. Ola Plans to Build World’s Largest Scooter-Charging Network in India
  8. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
  9. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  10. Oppo A53s 5G to Launch in India on April 27, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Now Allows Android, iOS Users to Share 4K Images
  2. Crafting Broader Cryptocurrency Regulations, No Intend to Ban, Says Turkey Central Bank Head
  3. YouTube Will Now Let Creators Change Name, Profile Picture Without Affecting Google Account: Report
  4. PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Bug Fixes With Latest Update: Report
  6. Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 With Replaceable Tip Launched at Half the Price of Its Predecessor
  7. Bitcoin Sinks Below $50,000 as Cryptocurrencies Stumble Over Biden Tax Plans
  8. Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 Notebook, New Xiaoxin Laptops Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Nokia X20 Will Not Ship With Bundled Charger Like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi Flagship Phones
  10. Oppo Enco Air With 24 Hour Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.2 Revealed Ahead of Expected May 6 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com