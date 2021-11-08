Technology News
loading

TSMC Says Did Not Release Detailed Customer Data on US Chip Data Request

TSMC and several companies including Samsung and SK Hynix have been asked by US to volunteer information so it can better understand the global chip shortage.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 November 2021 13:15 IST
TSMC Says Did Not Release Detailed Customer Data on US Chip Data Request

TSMC has pledged to spend $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,40,379 crore) over the next three years

Highlights
  • TSMC is a major supplier of Apple
  • TSMC said it is "committed to protecting our customers' confidentiality”
  • Taiwan's government said it respects US commercial law

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday it had not disclosed detailed information on clients in its response to a US chip data request.

TSMC is among several companies, including South Korea's Samsung and SK Hynix, that the US government has asked to volunteer information so it can better understand the global chip shortage. It has set a November 8 deadline for submission of the information.

But the US request has triggered industry concerns on trade secrets. The South Korean firms — the world's two biggest makers of memory chips — plan to leave out detailed information when supplying Washington with data, two sources said last week.

TSMC, a major Apple supplier, said it had responded to the US request to help address the semiconductor shortage that has disrupted production for car makers and consumer electronics suppliers.

TSMC said it remained "committed to protecting our customers' confidentiality as always, ensuring no customer-specific information is disclosed in the response".

It did not give any further detail.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in September said the request for information was aimed at boosting supply chain transparency. She warned if companies did not answer the call "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

Tech powerhouse Taiwan has said it was doing all it could to resolve the chip shortage. TSMC has pledged to spend $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,40,379 crore) over the next three years to expand chip capacity.

Taiwan's government said it respects US commercial law but that it would back domestic firms if they receive any "unreasonable requests."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix, Apple
Paytm Kicks Off India’s Biggest-Ever IPO

Related Stories

TSMC Says Did Not Release Detailed Customer Data on US Chip Data Request
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  2. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online
  4. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched
  7. Paytm Kicks Off India’s Biggest-Ever IPO
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23e Official Website Listing Suggests It's Launching Soon, Full Specifications, Images Leak
  2. London-Based Connected Kerb Plans to Install 190,000 On-Street EV Chargers by 2030
  3. TSMC Says Did Not Release Detailed Customer Data on US Chip Data Request
  4. Paytm Kicks Off India’s Biggest-Ever IPO
  5. Stranger Things 4 Releasing Summer 2022, Netflix Unveils New Teaser Trailer and Episode Titles
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Scams via ATMs, QR Codes Multiplying in US, FBI Issues Public Warning
  8. Bitcoin Shoots Above $65,000 as Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Other Crypto Coins Begin Week in Green
  9. Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed by Company Executive
  10. Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com