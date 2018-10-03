NDTV Gadgets360.com

Trump Seeks Gathering With Big Tech Firms This Month

, 03 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Trump Seeks Gathering With Big Tech Firms This Month

Highlights

  • Kudlow said no date had been set
  • He hoped Google, Facebook, and Twitter would be included
  • Trump has claimed that Big Tech firms are biased against conservatives

President Donald Trump has called for a meeting this month at the White House with major US technology companies as well as some critics of Silicon Valley, economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

Kudlow told reporters the president wants to hold the session with "the big Internet companies, the big social media companies, search companies, and some who are dissatisfied with those companies."

Kudlow said no date had been set but that he expects the session in mid-October.

Asked if Google, Facebook, and Twitter would be included, the Trump aide said, "That is our hope."

The news comes after a series of claims by Trump and his allies that Big Tech firms were biased against conservatives and suppressing conservative voices.

Google, Twitter, and Facebook have all denied using their platforms for political purposes and have noted that many conservatives including Trump have a strong presence on social media.

Following Trump's criticism, the US Justice Department said it would meet with state officials to discuss competition concerns and the "stifling (of) the free exchange of ideas."

The Justice Department offered no specifics but its statement suggested officials were considering an antitrust investigation or some form of regulatory action.

Trump last month said in a tweet that "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people."

Days later, he wrote: "Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!"

Tech industry analysts say there is little evidence internet firms are filtering content for political reasons, but that the companies would have constitutional protections against any government effort to regulate their algorithms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Apple, Google
OnePlus 6T Won't Feature Wireless Charging or IP Rating, Says CEO
Nokia 7.1 Leaked Renders Show Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch
Billion Capture Plus
Trump Seeks Gathering With Big Tech Firms This Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Compared With OnePlus 6 in New Teaser
  2. Motorola One Power Review
  3. Airtel Giving Free Netflix Access to Postpaid Users: How to Avail Offer
  4. Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official
  5. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  6. Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 Update Now Available: How to Install
  7. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  8. Nokia 6.1 Plus Gets September Android Security Update in India: Report
  9. BSNL Offering a Free 1-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: How to Claim It
  10. Nokia 7.1 Leaked Renders Suggest a Compact Nokia 7.1 Plus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.