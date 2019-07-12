Technology News
loading

Trump Blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, Demands They Face Banking Regulations

Facebook said last month it would launch its global cryptocurrency in 2020.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 12:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Trump Blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, Demands They Face Banking Regulations

US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised Bitcoin, Facebook's proposed Libra digital coin and other cryptocurrencies and demanded that companies seek a banking charter and make themselves subject to US and global regulations if they wanted to "become a bank."

"I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International," he added.

Facebook said last month it would launch its global cryptocurrency in 2020. Facebook and 28 partners, including Mastercard, PayPal Holdings, and Uber Technologies, would form the Libra Association to govern the new coin. No banks are currently part of the group.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest US bank by assets, plans to launch its own digital coins.

Trump's comments come one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that Facebook's plan to build a digital currency called Libra could not move forward unless it addressed concerns over privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability.

Powell said the Fed had established a working group to follow the project and was coordinating with other countries' central banks, several of which have also expressed concern about Facebook's digital currency project.

The US Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of regulators that identifies risks to the financial system, is also expected to conduct a review.

Facebook, the White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for the Federal Reserve declined to comment.

Bitcoin, the best-known digital coin, was created in 2008 as an alternative to currencies controlled by governments and banks, but crypto trading and digital currencies remain largely unsupervised. The market has also faced allegations of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Trump's series of tweets on cryptocurrency also come on the heels of an event at the White House where the president criticised large technology companies that he said treated conservative voices unfairly.

The Internet Association, a trade group representing major tech firms like Facebook, Twitter and Google, said: "Internet companies are not biased against any political ideology, and conservative voices in particular have used social media to great effect."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, US, Facebook, Libra, Bitcoin
Google Defends Employing Humans to Listen to Some Voice-Assistant Recordings
Honor Smartphones
Trump Blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, Demands They Face Banking Regulations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  2. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  3. Flipkart Introduces Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank, Mastercard
  4. iPhone Prices Could Drop as More Made in India Phones Set to Hit Retail
  5. ISRO's Heavy Rocket 'Baahubali' Gearing Up for Moon Mission on Monday
  6. Amazon Prime Available at Half Price to 18- to 24-Year-Olds in India
  7. Boult Audio Storm Wired Earphones Launched in India
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  9. Realme X 'Blind Order' Bookings Now Live in India With Rs. 500 Discount
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.