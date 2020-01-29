Technology News
loading

Travelex Says UK Money Transfer and Wire Services Back Online After Hack

The cyber-attack forced Travelex to take all its systems offline, causing chaos for New Year holidaymakers.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 12:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Travelex Says UK Money Transfer and Wire Services Back Online After Hack

A cyber-attack on Travelex caused chaos for New Year holidaymakers and business travellers

Highlights
  • Travelex's UK international money transfer service is operational again
  • A cyber-attack forced the company to take all its systems offline
  • Travelex has not said if it paid any money to the hackers

Travelex's UK international money transfer service and wire offering is fully operational again, it said on Tuesday, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack forced staff to use pen and paper to calculate foreign currency exchanges.

The cyber-attack forced the company to take all its systems offline, causing chaos for New Year holidaymakers and business travellers seeking online currency services.

It is more than a week since the company, owned by Finablr, said that the first of its customer-facing systems in Britain was up and running again and a phased global restoration of systems "firmly underway".

Despite saying at the time that an automated order placement service used by a number of its British retail banking partners was already live, travel money websites at Tesco Bank, Barclays, HSBC and Virgin Money -- all Travelex customers -- were still offline when checked by Reuters on Tuesday.

Finablr said last week that the Travelex cyber incident would not impact 2019's results, nor was it expected to have a material impact on the company's performance in the current year.

Travelex, which was hit by ransomware called Sodinokibi, has not said if it paid any money to the hackers. British media reports, including from the BBC which said it had spoken with the hackers, have pegged the ransom demand at $6 million (roughly Rs. 43 crores).

However, Travelex's losses will be at least partly covered by a cyber insurance policy arranged by broker Gallagher, three insurance industry sources told Reuters.

Gallagher declined to comment, while Travelex did not respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Travelex, UK, Finablr
Apple Planning to Make 6 Million iPhone SE 2 Units in Early 2020: Report
iOS 13.3.1 Released With Setting to Disable Location Tracking of U1 Chip; iPadOS 13.3.1 Debuts Too

Related Stories

Travelex Says UK Money Transfer and Wire Services Back Online After Hack
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth Responds to Xiaomi India Chief's Copy-Cat Barb
  2. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Match Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Apple Reveals HomePod Smart Speaker Price in India, Sales to Start Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  5. Motorola Seems to Have 'Blackjack' Phone in the Works
  6. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  7. Realme Teases New Realme C-Series Phone Launch in India Tomorrow
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Set to Launch in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Nokia 'Original' Series Phone and 3 Smartphones Rumoured for MWC 2020
  10. Data Privacy Day: What It Is and How You Can Stay Secure
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Granted Limited 5G Role in the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Defying Trump
  2. iOS 13.3.1 Released With Setting to Disable Location Tracking of U1 Chip; iPadOS 13.3.1 Debuts Too
  3. Travelex Says UK Money Transfer and Wire Services Back Online After Hack
  4. Apple Planning to Make 6 Million iPhone SE 2 Units in Early 2020: Report
  5. Amazon-Owned Ring App Sending User Data to Third Parties: EFF
  6. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Cricket Match Today: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
  7. Realme C-Series Phone Launch Teased in India, Realme C3 and Realme C3s Expected
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Start Receiving One UI 2.0 Android 10 Update: Report
  9. Apple HomePod Price in India Revealed, Set to Go on Sale 'Soon'
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Official-Looking Renders, Expected Price, Full Specifications Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.