Technology News
loading

Indian Mobile Users Have Already Consumed 55 Million Terabytes of Data This Year: TRAI

Indian used 46 million terabytes data in 2018 and 20 million terabytes in 2017.

By | Updated: 26 December 2019 17:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Indian Mobile Users Have Already Consumed 55 Million Terabytes of Data This Year: TRAI

TRAI said the last four years have witnessed unprecedented growth in wireless data usage

Highlights
  • Total number of wireless data subscribers increased to 664.80 million
  • It achieved a yearly growth rate of 36.36 percent in 2018
  • In 2018, 46,406 million GB data was used by Indian users

The volume of total wireless data usage increased from 828 million gigabytes during the year 2014 to 46,404 million gigabytes during the year 2018 and not stopping there, the usage in 2019 is expected to surpass the previous year by a significant margin since it has already touched of 54,917 million gigabytes till September 2019, according to a TRAI analysis. Total number of wireless data subscribers increased from 281.58 million at the end of year 2014 to 664.80 million at the end of September 2019 and achieving a yearly growth rate of 36.36 percent in 2018 over 2017 (Y-o-Y), TRAI said.

"The volume of total wireless data usage increased from 828 million GB during the year 2014 to 46,404 million GB during the year 2018-19. The wireless data usage in the year 2019 is expected to surpass the previous year usage by a significant margin as reflected by usage of 54,917 million GB till September 2019", it said.

In 2018, 46,406 million GB data was used and in 2017, it was 20,092 million GB. Before 2016, only 4642 million GB data were used, the analysis noted.

The regulator said the last four years have witnessed unprecedented growth in wireless data usage for communication and entertainment. With the entry of a new TSP using Long Term Evolution (LTE)/4G technology and the subsequent gradual adaptation of this technology by the leading incumbents, data usage has grown by leaps and bounds, and it is expected to grow further in future also.

Upgradation of mobile networks from 2G to 4G in large parts of the country along with the availability of smartphones at relatively affordable prices is driving the mobile Internet subscriptions.

On one hand, with the steep decline in tariffs of telecom services, affordability has increased, on the other hand the content, not only in English and Hindi, but in regional languages also, is readily available at affordable prices to the consumers. As a result, consumption of data has increased multifold.

Access to the Internet has empowered tens of millions of users, giving them access to real-time information, government services, emarkets, and social media. This development is having a positive impact on improving their quality of life with digital information.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, Mobile Data, India
Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad
Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Indian Mobile Users Have Already Consumed 55 Million Terabytes of Data This Year: TRAI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support Launched
  2. Realme X50 5G ‘Polar’ Colour Option Teased in New Render
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Realme Buds Air Review
  5. Sony Said to Be Using Hole-Punch Display in Upcoming Xperia Smartphone
  6. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  7. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Villages Connected via BharatNet to Get Free Wi-Fi Till March 2020: Prasad
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India: Check Price, Specifications, More
  2. Indian Mobile Users Have Already Consumed 55 Million Terabytes of Data This Year: TRAI
  3. Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 27,990: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Purported Listing Shows Up on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site, Dual-Mode 5G Connectivity Tipped
  8. Lenovo to Launch Gaming Phone Under Legion Brand, Sets Up Dedicated Social Media Account
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC for Mid-Range Phones Unveiled: Report
  10. Twitch Remains No. 1 Streaming Platform in 2019, League of Legends Eclipses Fortnite as Most Popular Game: Stream Elements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.