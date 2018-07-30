Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Sunday dismissed claims of certain users on social media, who alleged that they accessed personal details of TRAI chief RS Sharma by using his Aadhaar credentials.

UIDAI asserted that any information pertaining to Sharma wasn't fetched from Aadhaar database or UIDAI's servers.

"Any information published on Twitter about RS Sharma wasn't fetched from Aadhaar database or UIDAI's servers. In fact, this so-called "hacked" information was already available in public domain as he being a public servant for decades and was easily available on Google and other sites," UIDAI said in a statement.

"Sharma's mobile number is available on National Informatics Centre's (NIC) website as he was once Secretary IT. His date of birth is available in the Civil List of IAS Officers which is kept in public domain and his address is on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) website because he is the Chairman. They clubbed all these inputs and claimed to have breached the Aadhaar database. Aadhaar database is fully safe and secure and no such information about Mr Sharma has been fetched from UIDAI's severs or Aadhaar database," the statement added.

The statement further read, "It is strictly not the issue about Aadhaar. It is a challenge of emerging digital world and personal data protection which have been sought to be addressed in the recommendations submitted by the Justice Srikrishna Committee."

Sharma on Saturday shared his 12-digit Aadhaar number on Twitter and issued a challenge to show how mere knowledge of the number could be misused.

Sharma had tweeted: "Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me!".

Hours later, his personal details like PAN number and alternative phone number were put out on public domain by users on Twitter.