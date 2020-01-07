Technology News
loading

Toyota at CES 2020: Plan for 'Woven City' of the Future Unveiled for Japan

Toyota said it has commissioned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to design the community.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 17:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Toyota at CES 2020: Plan for 'Woven City' of the Future Unveiled for Japan

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, CEO of Bjarke Ingels Group, talks about Woven City

Highlights
  • Toyota plans to build a prototype "city of the future"
  • The company unveiled the plan at CES 2020
  • The development will be called "Woven City"

Toyota Motor said on Monday it plans to build a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Japan's Mt. Fuji, powered by hydrogen fuel cells and functioning as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smart homes," artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Toyota unveiled the plan at CES, the big technology industry show. The development, to be built at the site of a factory that is planned to be closed, will be called "Woven City" - a reference to Toyota's start as a loom manufacturing company - and will serve as a home to full-time residents and researchers.

Toyota did not disclose costs for the project.

Executives at many major automakers have talked about how cities of the future could be designed to cut climate-changing emissions from vehicles and buildings, reduce congestion and apply internet technology to everyday life. But Toyota's plan to build a futuristic community on 175 acres (71 hectares) near Mt. Fuji is a big step beyond what rivals have proposed.

toyota reuters full toyota

The proposal highlights not only Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda's ambition, but also the financial and political resources Toyota can bring to bear, especially in its home country.

Toyota expects 2,000 people will live at the city initially, with construction slated to start next year. Toyoda called the project "my personal 'field of dreams.'

"You know if you build it, they will come."

Toyota said it has commissioned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to design the community. Ingels' firm designed the 2 World Trade Centre building in New York and Google's offices in Silicon Valley and London.

Toyota said it is open to partnerships with other companies that want to use the project as a testing ground for technology.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Toyota, Woven City
CES 2020: Shure Aonic 215 True Wireless Earphones, Aonic 50 Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched
Lenovo at CES 2020: ThinkPad X1 Fold With Foldable Display, Mechanical Hinge Launched

Related Stories

Toyota at CES 2020: Plan for 'Woven City' of the Future Unveiled for Japan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  4. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  5. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
  6. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
  10. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Bans Deepfake Videos but Says Parody Clips Still OK
  2. Xerox Secures $24 Billion Financing for Proposed HP Takeover
  3. Panasonic at CES 2020: HZ2000 OLED TV, New True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. CES 2020: Netgear Launches Affordable Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router and Portable 5G Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support
  5. Amazon Fire TV Crosses 40 Million Active Users Globally
  6. Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon Brings Discounts, No-Cost EMI Offers on Vivo U20, Vivo V17, and More
  7. Top Internet Players Ask India to Be Transparent on Intermediary Rules
  8. Lenovo at CES 2020: ThinkPad X1 Fold With Foldable Display, Mechanical Hinge Launched
  9. Toyota at CES 2020: Plan for 'Woven City' of the Future Unveiled for Japan
  10. CES 2020: Shure Aonic 215 True Wireless Earphones, Aonic 50 Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.