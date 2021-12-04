Technology News
loading

'Face With Tears of Joy', 'Red Heart' Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium

The third spot is taken up by rolling on the floor laughing, followed by thumbs up.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 December 2021 18:32 IST
'Face With Tears of Joy', 'Red Heart' Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium

Photo Credit: Unicode Consortium

Unicode Consortium says folded hands is the sixth most used emoji of 2021

Highlights
  • Two hearts emoji doesn’t make it to the top ten list
  • Rocket emoji leads in the transport category
  • Butterfly is the most common animal emoji

Unicode Consortium, the not-for-profit organisation responsible for digitising the world's languages, has released data about the most frequently used emoji of 2021. ‘Face with tears of joy' emoji comes first in the ranking, followed by ‘red heart'. The third sport is taken up by ‘rolling on the floor laughing', followed by ‘thumbs up', and the fifth spot is taken by ‘loud crying face'. Unicode Consortium had not released data for the year 2020, but 2019's top ten emojis were pretty much similar.

In a post that details the most used emojis this year, 'folded hands' sits on the sixth place similar to 2019. The ‘face blowing a kiss' emoji climbs up to the seventh place from ninth place two years ago. The ‘two hearts' emoji is no longer in the top ten emoji list and it is replaced by the ‘smiling face with hearts' emoji. The ‘smiling face with smiling eyes' emoji comes down to the tenth position from the earlier fifth position in 2019. The ‘two hearts' emoji has climbed down to position 16 in 2021.

Unicode notes that the top 200 list contains bigger jumps. The biggest gainers were ‘birthday cake' emoji that climbed to the 25th position from its earlier 113. The ‘balloon' emoji is now in the 48th position from the earlier 139th place, and the ‘pleading face' emoji is now at the 14th position from the earlier 97th place.

Across sub-categories, the ‘rocket ship' emoji is the most used in the transport category and the ‘flexed bicep' emoji is the top used in the body part category. The ‘bouquet' is most used in the plant flower category, and ‘butterfly' is the most common animal emoji. ‘Person doing cartwheel' may not be the most popular sport in the world but it is said to be the most popular ‘person-sport' suggestive of happiness and joy.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Emoji, Unicode Consortium
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far-Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures

Related Stories

'Face With Tears of Joy', 'Red Heart' Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Among Major Cryptocurrencies Hit by a Big Price Plunge
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  3. Netflix Introduces 3 New Mobile Games for Android
  4. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  5. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  6. Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro Review: Feature-Packed Earphones on a Budget
  7. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Elon Musk Hypes Dogecoin Again as Answer to High ETH Fees
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Face With Tears of Joy', 'Red Heart' Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium
  2. Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far-Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures
  3. Xiaomi Monitor 27-Inch 4K With Professional Modes, Redmi Monitor 27-Inch Pro Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated
  5. Facebook Messenger Is Launching a Split Payments Feature for Users to Quickly Share Expenses
  6. Tiny Robot Courier Trucks Get Stuck After Snowfall in Estonia: Watch
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update in India
  8. Sony Said to Plan New PlayStation Subscription Service Codenamed ‘Spartacus’ That Will Rival Xbox Game Pass
  9. Vodafone Offers to Settle Multi-Billion-Dollar India Tax Row
  10. Elon Musk Is Halfway Through His Pledge After Selling Nearly $11 Billion of Tesla Stock
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com