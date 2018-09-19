NDTV Gadgets360.com

TomTom Says Google Deal With Carmakers Could Hit Orders

, 19 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
TomTom Says Google Deal With Carmakers Could Hit Orders

Digital mapping company TomTom will probably lose some business in future as a result of Google's deal with carmakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, TomTom's finance chief said on Wednesday.

Carmakers opting for Google Maps would have an impact on TomTom's order flow, CFO Taco Titulaer told Dutch news agency ANP, although that would not directly hit revenues immediately, as it takes time for orders to translate into sales.

"Our order inflow from automotive was worth around EUR 400 million ($468 million) last year. Our revenues from automotive are around half that number this year," Titulaer said in an interview with ANP.

Carmaking alliance Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi announced on Tuesday that they would use Google's Android operating system for dashboard entertainment and information systems in their vehicles, in a potential blow to TomTom, which supplies digital maps to Renault and other major car manufacturers.

TomTom shares, which dived 24 percent on news of the deal on Tuesday, were down by a further 6.5 percent to EUR 6.01 by 1015 GMT on Wednesday.

"The announcement adds to the uncertainty of the long-term case for TomTom," ING analysts said in a note published on Wednesday. "The key risk is that other clients could also move to Google in the future."

Titulaer would not give an indication of the impact of Google's deal on the future profitability of TomTom.

The Dutch company, which made its name in the beginning of the 2000s with the introduction of popular personal navigation devices, is already facing shrinking sales as its market has faltered in recent years with the advent of smartphones.

The company said in July that it expects sales to fall almost 10 percent this year to around 825 million euros, although it also forecast adjusted earnings would rise 15 percent to 0.30 euros per share this year, helped by cost cutting.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Google, TomTom
Tencent Music Said to Halve US IPO to $2 Billion
Flipkart Cashless Credit Introduced, Gives Buyers an Instant Credit Line Up to Rs. 60,000
Pricee
TomTom Says Google Deal With Carmakers Could Hit Orders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature 'Significant' Changes, Confirms CEO
  3. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 NFC Variant Availability Revealed
  4. Galaxy J6+ Is First Samsung Phone With a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  5. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Leaked Renders Show Dual Selfie Cameras, Large Bezels
  6. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  7. Nikon Launches Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Honor Days Sale to Offer Deals on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, More
  10. YouTube for Jio Phone Now Available for Download
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.