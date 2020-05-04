Tokopedia, Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform, said it was investigating an attempted hack and claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online.

"We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia users," a spokesman for the company said in a statement late Saturday.

"However, Tokopedia ensures that crucial information such as passwords remains successfully protected behind encryption."

"At this moment, we continue to investigate further into this matter and there is no additional information that we can share," the statement added.

Data breach monitoring firm Under the Breach published a Twitter post on Saturday showing screenshots from an unnamed individual who claimed he had acquired the personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users during a March 2020 hack on the e-commerce site.

Actor leaked the database of Tokopedia - a large Indonesian technology company specializing in e-commerce.

(@tokopedia)



- Hack occurred in March 2020 and affects 15,000,000 users though the hacker said there are many more.

- Database contains emails, password hashes, names pic.twitter.com/CZTYImj6jA — Under the Breach 🦠 (@underthebreach) May 2, 2020

According to the screenshots, which show names, emails and birthdays, the hacker alleges he or she is in possession of a much bigger user database and asks for assistance to "crack" users' passwords.

Under the Breach, which monitors cyber crime, said on Sunday the hacker had updated the post to offer the details of 91 million users for "$5,000 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh) on the Darknet". The firm shared a screenshot of the hacker's proposed offer posted online.

Backed by $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,150 crores) in funding from investors including SoftBank's Vision Fund and Alibaba, Tokopedia, whose founder and CEO William Tanuwijaya is one of the country's most prominent tech entrepreneurs, claims more than 90 million monthly active users.

A Tokopedia spokesman declined to comment directly on the hacker's claims, but told Reuters on Sunday that "all transactions with all payments methods at Tokopedia ... remain secure."

© Thomson Reuters 2020