Technology News
loading

Tokopedia Probes Alleged Data Leak of 91 Million Users

Under the Breach tweeted screenshots from an unnamed individual who claimed he had acquired the personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 May 2020 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tokopedia Probes Alleged Data Leak of 91 Million Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

Founder and CEO of Indonesian e-commerce firm Tokopedia, William Tanuwijaya

Highlights
  • Data of 91 million users is reportedly for sale
  • Hacker is asking for $5,000
  • Tokopedia said it was investigating an attempted hack

Tokopedia, Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform, said it was investigating an attempted hack and claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online.

"We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia users," a spokesman for the company said in a statement late Saturday.

"However, Tokopedia ensures that crucial information such as passwords remains successfully protected behind encryption."

"At this moment, we continue to investigate further into this matter and there is no additional information that we can share," the statement added.

Data breach monitoring firm Under the Breach published a Twitter post on Saturday showing screenshots from an unnamed individual who claimed he had acquired the personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users during a March 2020 hack on the e-commerce site.

 

 

According to the screenshots, which show names, emails and birthdays, the hacker alleges he or she is in possession of a much bigger user database and asks for assistance to "crack" users' passwords.

Under the Breach, which monitors cyber crime, said on Sunday the hacker had updated the post to offer the details of 91 million users for "$5,000 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh) on the Darknet". The firm shared a screenshot of the hacker's proposed offer posted online.

Backed by $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,150 crores) in funding from investors including SoftBank's Vision Fund and Alibaba, Tokopedia, whose founder and CEO William Tanuwijaya is one of the country's most prominent tech entrepreneurs, claims more than 90 million monthly active users.

A Tokopedia spokesman declined to comment directly on the hacker's claims, but told Reuters on Sunday that "all transactions with all payments methods at Tokopedia ... remain secure."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tokopedia, E Commerce, Data Breach, Data Privacy
Poco With Its Cryptic Teasers Suggests Impending Launch of Poco F2
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
Tokopedia Probes Alleged Data Leak of 91 Million Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Poco Phones Now on Sale via Online Platforms in Green, Orange Zones
  2. Poco With Cryptic Teasers Suggest Poco F2 Launch Very Soon
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom Tipped to Pack 4,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Display Issue a Hardware Problem: Report
  5. Here’s How to Download MIUI 12’s Gorgeous Wallpapers on Your Phone
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. How to Watch Star Wars Movies in the ‘Machete Order’
  8. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  9. Realme 3, Realme 3i Getting Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,599
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Day 2020: Origin of 'May the Fourth Be With You' and Interesting Facts
  2. Redmi, Mi, Poco Phones Now on Sale via Online Platforms in Green and Orange Zones
  3. Tokopedia Probes Alleged Data Leak of 91 Million Users
  4. Poco With Its Cryptic Teasers Suggests Impending Launch of Poco F2
  5. Xiaomi Fixes Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro, Mint Browser to Address Privacy Concerns Raised by Researchers
  6. MacBook Pro 2020 Refresh Tipped to Come With 4TB Storage, 32GB RAM
  7. BSNL Revises Vasantham Gold PV 96 Prepaid Plan Validity to 60 Days
  8. Jio Gets Rs. 5,656 Crores Investment From PE Giant Silver Lake
  9. Tesla Applies to Become UK Electricity Provider: Report
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Problem Said to a 'Hardware Issue,' Repair and Refund Options Offered
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com