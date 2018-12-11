NDTV Gadgets360.com

Toffee Insurance Partners Wildcraft to Launch Backpack Insurance in India

, 11 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Toffee Insurance Partners Wildcraft to Launch Backpack Insurance in India

Highlights

  • Wildcraft backpacks worth Rs. 1,299 or more can be insured
  • Currently you don’t pay anything extra for six months’ insurance
  • After six months, it costs Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 to extend the policy

Toffee Insurance, an insuretech startup based in Gurugram, has partnered with outdoor gear brand Wildcraft to insure backpacks. The policy covers loss and theft of the backpack for up to six months and has zero depreciation at the time of purchase, and it can be extended for a further six months. This offer is valid if you purchase any Wildcraft backpack that costs Rs. 1,299 or more from any of 145 authorised Wildcraft brand outlets in India.

For the first six months, all you need to do is send Toffee Insurance an SMS via details provided at the time of purchase and your insurance policy is activated. After six months, you can pay Rs. 50 to insure backpacks that cost between Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 5,000. Insurance for backpacks in the Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 range can be extended by paying Rs. 100.

At the moment, the bundled offer will be available over the “holiday season”, Toffee Insurance co-founder Rohan Kumar told Gadgets 360. “The insurance product is not free, but instead is bundled within the cost of the bag as a customer value add. The bundled offer will be available over the holiday season.” He said the company wants to continue offering this insurance policy after the holiday season is over. “Yes. This is a vertical that we will continue to explore. Pricing will be based on slab. We'll look to extend this across the categories of equipment and accessories,” Kumar said.

The fine print for this policy mentions that the bundled insurance offer is valid only when activated within three days of purchase. The insurance is only for the backpack and not its contents, and to make an insurance claim in case of theft or loss, you need a police intimation report.

Backpack insurance is in line with Toffee Insurance's aim of making insurance more accessible by providing easy-to-understand policies with small premiums. The company offers dengue insurance at Rs. 682 per year instead of an all-purpose health insurance at tens of thousands per year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toffee Insurance, Wildcraft, Insuretech, Insurance
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
GoPro to Move US-Bound Camera Production Out of China
NASA's OSIRIS-REx Probe Finds Signs of Water on Asteroid Bennu
Pricee
Toffee Insurance Partners Wildcraft to Launch Backpack Insurance in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Set to Launch in India Today
  2. OnePlus 6T In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Claimed to Become Faster With Use
  3. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  4. Nokia 8.1 With 6.18-Inch HDR Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
  6. Stranger Things Season 3 Teaser Reveals Episode Titles, Releasing 2019
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M2 to Launch Alongside ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. Poco F1 Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10.1 Stable Update, Users Report
  10. Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1 to Get Android Pie Update in Q1 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.