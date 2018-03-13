Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Big Tech Must Be Regulated, Says Father of the Internet

 
, 13 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Big Tech Must Be Regulated, Says Father of the Internet

The inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, called on Monday for powerful Internet platforms and social media companies to be regulated to prevent the Internet from being "weaponised at scale".

The British computer scientist, in an open letter published on the 29th anniversary of the creation of the Web, said a "new set of gatekeepers" was now dominant, controlling the spread of ideas and opinions.

"The fact that power is concentrated among so few companies has made it possible to weaponise the Web at scale," he wrote.

"In recent years, we've seen conspiracy theories trend on social media platforms, fake Twitter and Facebook accounts stoke social tensions, external actors interfere in elections and criminals steal troves of personal data."

The intervention by the 62-year-old MIT professor comes as some European governments turn to legislation to curb "fake" news and hate speech that they fear is undermining the basis of their democracies.

In Germany, a law entered force on January 1 that foresees fines of up to EUR 50 million ($62 million) on Internet platforms that fail to remove hate speech - which is illegal - within 24 hours.

French President Emmanuel Macron meanwhile plans legislation that would empower judges to order the removal of fake news during election campaigns.

And in Brussels, the European Commission has served notice to Internet platforms that they must find a way to remove extremist content within one hour of being notified, or face legislation compelling them to do so.

Berners-Lee, whose Web Foundation campaigns for a more open and inclusive Internet, doubted that companies that have been built to maximise profits can adequately address the problem on a voluntary basis.

"A legal or regulatory framework that accounts for social objectives may help ease those problems," he said.

Expressing concern over how big Internet platforms handle users' data in targeting advertising, Berners-Lee said a balance needed to be found between the interests of companies and online citizens.

"This means thinking about how we align the incentives of the tech sector with those of users and society at large, and consulting a diverse cross-section of society in the process."

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Internet, Tim Berners-Lee, Twitter, World Wide Web, WWW
Lenovo S5 to Come With Facial Unlock, Secure Payments, and More Features, Company Teases
Finland Invests $1 Billion in Nokia to Boost National Influence
Big Tech Must Be Regulated, Says Father of the Internet
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung S8 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Mi TV 4A First Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Vu Launches Android TV Series in India, Takes on Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 Range
  3. WhatsApp Message Delete Feature Reportedly Fixed to Prevent Exploits
  4. Huawei P20 Lineup Price, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi 5A Price in India Is Rs. 5,999 as Rs. 1,000 Inaugural Discount Ends
  6. US President Trump Blocks Broadcom Takeover of Qualcomm
  7. WhatsApp Payments Makes It Easier to 'Send to UPI ID', Gets Notify Option
  8. Apple to Launch New Entry-Level MacBook Soon: Report
  9. Lenovo K8 Plus to Be Available at Rs. 7,999 in Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  10. Google Maps Now Lets You Find People and Places With Plus Codes in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.