Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Launches $CAT, Her Own Cat-Themed Cryptocurrency

Carole Baskin, the big-cat rights activist who became a household name following the popular Netflix true crime documentary Tiger King, has announced the launch of her own cryptocurrency. Carole Baskin said that her crypto coin $CAT is sort of a “fan coin” for supporters of her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Citrus Park, Florida, US. $CAT will allow fans to buy merchandise and online experiences from the sanctuary for a minimum expense of $5 (roughly Rs. 370).

Baskin explained that her crypto, that she described as a new alt coin, is not a currency for investment; it is rather a token “fan coin” to show support for big cats. She also tweeted about the launch of her currency and shared a link to the cryptocurrency's page. A $CAT is currently priced at $10.301 (roughly Rs. 760), at the time of writing.

I'm purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip because we just launched $cat on https://t.co/pH2gCNtQGf Rocketing up to #35 out of 117 & thinking of ways to reward those who join our "pride" of big cat lovers! Learn more at https://t.co/FTxA8iVV0V pic.twitter.com/PxFiXJqA5k — CaroleBaskin (@carole_baskin) May 4, 2021

Some of her followers on social media welcomed her new venture, but most users who commented on the post said they would like to stick to the Dogecoin, that has gained wild popularity, thanks to Tesla CEO Elon Musk who popularised the digital currency with a series of tweets.

Baskin said she was investing in cryptocurrencies because she is “concerned” about the volume of US dollars being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up. The statement said the $CAT token coin can be used to purchase walks at Baskin's Big Cat Rescue sanctuary, cat-themed merchandise, and converse with Baskin and her crew.

Holding the $CAT coin can also grant investors access to Big Cat Rescue's Clubhouse rooms and private chats on Telegram and other social media platforms.

The Netflix documentary Tiger King that was launched during the onset of the pandemic last year, showcased Baskin's Florida-based wildlife sanctuary that is spread across 67 acres (2,71,139 square metres). It provides lifelong care for exotic cats and it is home to over 50 animals, including leopards and lions.