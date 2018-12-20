Removing background from photos is very common, but it's also a slow, manual, and painful process. It turns out someone has managed to solve it. A new free online tool called Remove.bg is able to remove backgrounds from photos in about five seconds. You no longer need Photoshop or any other complex photo editing software to quickly remove backgrounds from a photo.

All you have to do is select a photo from your computer on the website, upload it, and you'll receive results within seconds. Remove.bg lets you download a resulting image in PNG format, with a transparent background.

The free online tool uses AI (artificial technology) to understand background and foreground patterns in photos. The only catch here is that currently, it can only remove backgrounds from portrait shots. The AI searches for a person in a photo and removes the background from it. Another downside is that you can only download photos up to 500x500 pixels in size as of now.

The website also claims it will soon release an easy-to-use API in case developers want to integrate the free tool on their app or website. It also says that they are looking to allow users to download photos at a higher resolution in the future.

We tried it out for ourselves and it works pretty well. It's able to remove the background from most portrait shots where the foreground is quite clear.

It does struggle a bit when the background and foreground appear fuzzy (see photo below).

We even tried removing the background from animal photos but it didn't quite work and the AI was smart enough to ask for a real human being.

As for now, it's a fun and easy way to remove the background from your photos no matter what your use case may be. It's 100 percent free and does the job, which normally makes use of Adobe Photoshop and other photo editing tools, in no time. Remove.bg is one useful tool you need to bookmark right away.