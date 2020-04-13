Technology News
Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Google's Latest Doodle in India Thanks Healthcare Workers

Google Doodle for April 13, today, in India has the ‘e’ dressed to look like a doctor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 April 2020 13:51 IST
Google Doodle for today thanks the medical staff

Highlights
  • Today’s Google Doodle thanks doctors and medical workers
  • There is a link to Google India’s YouTube video thanking medical staff
  • There will be new doodles everyday

Thank You Coronavirus Helpers is Google's latest doodle to thank all the medical staff for their continued efforts in the fight against coronavirus. Today's doodle in India is dedicated to all the doctors, nurses, and medical workers as represented by the ‘e' at the end. There is also a link below the search bar that takes you to Google India's YouTube video which is a short compilation of people thanking the medical staff for their service. This new doodle is part of the company's ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers' campaign to thank people around the globe for their efforts during the ongoing struggle against the virus.

Today's Google Doodle in India has the ‘e' in Google dressed to look like a doctor. Clicking on the doodle brings up the search query – ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers' - and the results prominently feature an ad for the Corona.MyGov.in website. Hovering over it the doodle shows the text, ‘To all doctors, nurses, and medical workers, thank you' which is also present as a link below the search bar. Clicking on it takes you to a video titled ‘Thank you doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers' on Google India's YouTube channel. The video states that people have been searching for ways in which they can help medical workers, as well as what they can do to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It also shows people thanking the doctors and medical staff to working through these trying times.

Google spoke about its upcoming doodles in a blog post from last week stating, “Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honour other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic.”

Notably, the Google Doodle for Monday April 13 in India was the Google Doodle for April 7 in other countries. The doodle archive shows this campaign started by thanking the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community on April 6. On April 8, it was - Thank You: Emergency services workers, April 9 - Thank You: Custodial and sanitation workers, April 10 - Thank You: Farmworkers and farmers and April 13 - Thank You: Grocery workers.

Google Doodles in the past have drawn attention towards celebrations, historic events, and birth and death anniversaries of important people.

Further reading: Google, Google Doodle, Coronavirus, Covid 19
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
