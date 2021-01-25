Technology News
loading

Tesla Sues Former Employee for Allegedly Stealing 26,000 Confidential Files

Tesla said Alex Khatilov "brazenly stole thousands of trade computer scripts”.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 January 2021 09:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Sues Former Employee for Allegedly Stealing 26,000 Confidential Files

Tesla said during this call Khatilov delayed sharing his screen with the team

Highlights
  • Khatilov told the software files ended up in his Dropbox by mistake
  • Tesla said the files represented "200 man-years of work"
  • Tesla's security team detected the file downloads on January 6

Tesla has sued a former employee for allegedly stealing about 26,000 confidential files in his first week of working at the company, according to a court filing seen by AFP.

The company said on Friday that within three days of being hired, software engineer Alex Khatilov "brazenly stole thousands of trade computer scripts that took Tesla years to develop" and transferred them to his personal Dropbox, a cloud storage service.

Tesla said that when confronted by Tesla's security team, Khatilov claimed he had only transferred "a couple of personal administrative documents", whilst trying to delete the evidence.

Khatilov told the New York Post the software files ended up in his Dropbox by mistake when he had been trying to make a backup copy of a folder on his computer.

Tesla said the files, which represented "200 man-years of work", were extremely valuable to both the company and its competitors, as they could provide "a roadmap to copy Tesla's innovation."

It said Khatilov's team made up the handful of Tesla employees - 40 out of 50,000 - that had access to the scripts, but that they "had nothing to do with his responsibilities."

Tesla's security team detected the file downloads on January 6, after Khatilov was hired on December 28, and confronted him via video-call as he was working from home, according to the court filing.

Tesla said during this call, Khatilov delayed sharing his screen with the team, during which time "he could be seen on videochat hurriedly deleting information from his computer."

However, investigators were still able to view thousands of confidential files uploaded to his Dropbox, which Khatilov "claimed he somehow 'forgot.'"

Khatilov, who told the New York Post that he was unaware he was being sued until the newspaper called him on Friday, was fired the same day.

"When it happened, I was shocked," he was quoted as saying. "I didn't lie (about) anything."

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Alex Khatilov
Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3 May Launch in Late Q1 or Early Q2 This Year

Related Stories

Tesla Sues Former Employee for Allegedly Stealing 26,000 Confidential Files
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Remove Ads: How to Get Rid of Ads From Your Xiaomi Smartphone
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
  3. Everything You Need to Know About FAU-G Before January 26 Launch
  4. How to Disable ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ Tracking
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  7. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Record 143 Spacecraft in Cosmic Rideshare Program
  2. Germany Urges Taiwan to Help Ease Auto Chip Shortage Affecting Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Others
  3. Tesla Sues Former Employee for Allegedly Stealing 26,000 Confidential Files
  4. Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3 May Launch in Late Q1 or Early Q2 This Year
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Could Be in Development, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) Leaked in Alleged CAD Renders
  6. Xbox Live Gold Subscription Price Hike Plan Withdrawn by Microsoft Following Outrage From Users
  7. Blizzard Absorbs Activision Studio Vicarious Visions After Dismantling Classic Games Team
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Patch 1.1 With Stability Improvements and Bug Fixes on PC, Consoles
  9. Twitter Bans Suspected Iran Account After Post Threatens Donald Trump
  10. High-Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till February 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com