Technology News
loading

Tencent Hit With Fresh Anti-Monolopy Complaint, This Time From General Motors China Venture

The new complaint comes just a week after ByteDance's Chinese version of TikTok called Douyin accused Tencent of monopolistic behaviour.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2021 18:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tencent Hit With Fresh Anti-Monolopy Complaint, This Time From General Motors China Venture

Tencent has described that claim has false and said ByteDance was illegally using its users' data

Highlights
  • Douyin accused Tencent of monopolistic behaviour
  • Chinese regulators have stepped up anti-trust scrutiny of tech firms
  • Chinese regulators have launched a probe into e-commerce giant Alibaba

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has become the target of a fresh anti-monopoly complaint to regulators, this time from a supplier of smart vehicle technology and a General Motors China venture.

The supplier, Shanghai PATEO, in a statement accused Tencent of abusing its messaging app's dominant market position to restrict sales of its products.

PATEO offers voice recognition features and other mobile applications that rely on Tencent's all-in-one WeChat app. It added that Tencent has been asking car companies to stop using PATEO's Internet of Vehicles products since August 2020.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The GM venture with SAIC Motor, which jointly submitted the request with PATEO, also did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The new complaint comes just a week after ByteDance's Chinese version of TikTok called Douyin accused Tencent of monopolistic behaviour and filed suit in a Beijing court, seeking CNY 90 million (roughly Rs. 100 crores) in compensation.

Tencent has described that claim has false and said ByteDance was illegally using its users' data.

Chinese regulators have stepped up anti-trust scrutiny of tech firms since December, launching a probe into e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and penalising Alibaba-backed and Tencent-backed firms for not seeking anti-trust reviews for deals.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, ByteDance
Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine’s Week Till February 15

Related Stories

Tencent Hit With Fresh Anti-Monolopy Complaint, This Time From General Motors China Venture
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker Hit by Cyber-Attack, Won't Pay Ransom or Negotiate
  3. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  5. From Satya to Choked, the Journey of Anurag Kashyap
  6. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  7. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Teasers Begin Ahead of Official Announcement
  9. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
  10. Mi TV Q1 75-Inch With 4K Display, Built-In Chromecast Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Hit With Fresh Anti-Monolopy Complaint, This Time From General Motors China Venture
  2. Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine’s Week Till February 15
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi Executives
  4. Moto G8 Play Receiving Android 10 With December 2020 Security Patch in Brazil: Report
  5. Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tweets About Homegrown Twitter Alternative Koo
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Hit by Cyber-Attack, Internal Systems Compromised
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 With 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Xiaomi Says Over 200 Million Redmi Note Series Phones Shipped
  9. Redmi K40 Launch Date Set for February 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Google Photos Now Lets You Double Tap or Pinch to Zoom In on Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com