Technology News
loading

Tencent Executive Held by China Over Links to Corruption Case: Report

Tencent’s Zhang Feng has been under investigation by China's anti-graft inspector for alleged unauthorised sharing of personal data.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 February 2021 12:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tencent Executive Held by China Over Links to Corruption Case: Report

Shares in the gaming company and Internet powerhouse fell 1.4 percent in early trade in Hong Kong

Highlights
  • Tencent is the most valuable company in Hong Kong
  • Zhang was referred to as a Tencent vice president in a 2018 statement
  • Tencent said that Zhang's case was not related to WeChat app or Weixin

An executive at Tencent has been held by Chinese authorities as part of a probe into a high-profile corruption case involving one of China's former top law-enforcement officials, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares in the gaming company and Internet powerhouse fell 1.4 percent in early trade in Hong Kong on Thursday, while the broader market slipped 0.3 percent.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zhang Feng has been under investigation by China's anti-graft inspector since early last year for alleged unauthorised sharing of personal data collected by Tencent's social-media app WeChat, the Journal said.

Zhang was suspected of turning over WeChat data to former Vice Public Security Minister Sun Lijun, who is being investigating by Beijing for undisclosed violations of Communist Party rules, the report added.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, WeChat
Infinix Smart 5 With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
House of the Dragon Filming Begins in April, HBO’s Content Chief Says

Related Stories

Tencent Executive Held by China Over Links to Corruption Case: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  2. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported Listing
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  5. HP Pavilion X360 15, Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
  6. Infinix Smart 5 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
  8. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch Last Week of March
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Notebook Shipments Grew 54 Percent in Q4 2020, Chrome OS Registered Highest Growth: Report
  2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Social Media Services Like Facebook, Twitter Need Clear Laws on Free Speech
  3. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
  4. Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GT35 Laptops Refreshed With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs in India
  5. Microsoft’s Cloud Computing Tapped by Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Software
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch in Last Week of March: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Mi 10 5G With Snapdragon 870 SoC Spotted on TENAA, Redmi K40 Gets Listed on BIS: Report
  8. Twitter Row: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Warns US Social Media Companies to Abide by Country’s Laws
  9. Slack for Android Could Have Exposed Your Password: Here’s How to Reset
  10. HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com