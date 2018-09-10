TeamViewer Tensor Enterprise SaaS Platform Launched in India

TeamViewer, a global software provider for IoT, connectivity, monitoring, support and team collaboration, on Monday announced the availability of its Tensor enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in India.

Built on TeamViewer's infrastructure and software, Tensor introduces a set of new enterprise-class functionalities including comprehensive reporting logs, advanced authentication management as well as mass deployment capabilities, the company said in a statement.

"TeamViewer Tensor leverages our leadership in remote connectivity for the global enterprise workspace," said Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer.

The platform leverages TeamViewer's global access network of more than 1,000 routers to offer swift performance and large-scale deployments that can be up and running in minutes with zero hardware costs.

"We're excited to bring TeamViewer Tensor to our corporate users in India. In addition to maximum security and flexibility, it offers the added benefits for single sign in and integration with many of the platforms that large companies use here," said Konstantin Ebert, Vice President Sales APAC.