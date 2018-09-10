NDTV Gadgets360.com

TeamViewer Tensor Enterprise SaaS Platform Launched in India

, 10 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
TeamViewer Tensor Enterprise SaaS Platform Launched in India

TeamViewer, a global software provider for IoT, connectivity, monitoring, support and team collaboration, on Monday announced the availability of its Tensor enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in India.

Built on TeamViewer's infrastructure and software, Tensor introduces a set of new enterprise-class functionalities including comprehensive reporting logs, advanced authentication management as well as mass deployment capabilities, the company said in a statement.

"TeamViewer Tensor leverages our leadership in remote connectivity for the global enterprise workspace," said Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer.

The platform leverages TeamViewer's global access network of more than 1,000 routers to offer swift performance and large-scale deployments that can be up and running in minutes with zero hardware costs.

"We're excited to bring TeamViewer Tensor to our corporate users in India. In addition to maximum security and flexibility, it offers the added benefits for single sign in and integration with many of the platforms that large companies use here," said Konstantin Ebert, Vice President Sales APAC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TeamViewer, Tensor, SaaS
Apple Acquires Global Rights of 2 Feature Films
Why You Didn't Get Your Spider-Man PS4 Pre-Order Bonuses in India
Billion Capture Plus
TeamViewer Tensor Enterprise SaaS Platform Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch
  2. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  4. Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch, Amazfit Cor Fitness Band Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Brings UI Improvements: How to Download
  6. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Seems Set for Global Launch, as Mi 8 Pro
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. BSNL Rs. 155 Recharge Now Available to All Users, Offers 34GB Data
  9. Avengers 4 'A Very Living Organism' During Reshoots, Says Mark Ruffalo
  10. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.