Technology News
loading

TCS Tops Profit Estimates on Pandemic-Led Digitisation Demand

TCS had a net profit increase of 29 percent in Q2, 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 October 2021 10:54 IST
TCS Tops Profit Estimates on Pandemic-Led Digitisation Demand

Photo Credit: Reuters

TCS said it added five more customers in the $100 million-plus range in the quarter

Highlights
  • TCS earnings for the second quarter show surge in net profit
  • Analysts had expected a profit of 96.01 billion rupees
  • TCS reappointed Rajesh Gopinathan as its CEO and MD

India's Tata Consultancy Services topped quarterly profit estimates on Friday, boosted by growth in its key banking and financial services segment and a strong demand for digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's largest information technology exporter is the first among peers to report earnings for the second quarter, with investors looking at the bellwether to gauge the outlook for the sector that has had a stellar run in the past one year.

The Mumbai-based company's consolidated net profit rose 29 percent to 96.24 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) in the three months to September 30, from 74.75 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 96.01 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 16.8 percent to 468.67 billion rupees, with the company's banking and finance industries-focused unit posting a 14.3 percent rise compared with a year earlier.

TCS and rivals Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies have won large contracts over the last one year from businesses investing in services including cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure, crypto platforms and cybersecurity.

TCS said it added five more customers in the $100 million-plus range in the quarter compared with a year earlier, bringing the total to 54.

The company also reappointed Rajesh Gopinathan as its chief executive officer and managing director for five years.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Consultancy Services, TCS
Apple-Epic Case: iPhone-Maker Appeals to Overturn Ruling It Was ‘Very Happy’ With

Related Stories

TCS Tops Profit Estimates on Pandemic-Led Digitisation Demand
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  2. Dogecoin Millionaire Continues to HODL, Says Price to Double by Year-End
  3. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  5. iPhone Battery Health Percentage Found to Be of No Use
  6. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  7. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  9. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 6 Series
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Leak Ahead of Launch Tips Battery Capacity, Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. TCS Tops Profit Estimates on Pandemic-Led Digitisation Demand
  2. Apple-Epic Case: iPhone-Maker Appeals to Overturn Ruling It Was ‘Very Happy’ With
  3. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Went Down in Second Major Outage in a Week, Company Apologises
  4. Realme GT Neo 2T Launch Teased by Executive, Specifications Tipped Separately
  5. Andrew Yang, American Presidential Hopeful, Speaks Up for Bitcoin
  6. Amazon Prime Rs. 129 Monthly Subscription Makes a Comeback: All Details
  7. Facebook Redesigns Pages With ‘Intuitive’ UI, Brings Dedicated News Feed
  8. Dune Final Trailer Is a Terrific, Epic Introduction to a New Sci-Fi Universe
  9. Google Search Gets New Feature to Help You Tune Your Guitar
  10. Designer Manish Malhotra Drops First Fashion NFT Collection, Records Fastest Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com