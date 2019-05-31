Technology News

T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers

PewDiePie currently has 96,255,134 subscribers.

By | Updated: 31 May 2019 11:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers

T-series is the biggest channel on YouTube right now

Highlights
  • T-series has been in an ongoing battle with PewDiePie for the top spot
  • T-series has managed to get to the 100 million subscriber mark first
  • It has entered the Guinness World Records as well

T-Series has become the first YouTube channel to cross the 100 million subscribers mark in the world. The music label has been at war with game commentator PewDiePie for the title of the most subscribed channel on YouTube. It finally managed to overtake Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg's channel last month and became the most subscribed channel on the video sharing website. Now, T-Series have achieved another milestone by getting more than 100 million subscribers.

T-Series took to Twitter to announce that it is first channel globally to reach the 100 million subscriber mark. The tweet reads, “World's biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing #100MillionSubscribers. Thank you for being part of our journey. T-Series - Making India Proud.” T-series also says that it has managed to garner 70 billion+ views as well. YouTube also congratulated T-series for its latest feat.

This major feat has also been recognised by Guinness World Records. PewDiePie was the first to reach the 50 million subscriber mark globally, but the channel is yet to 100 million milestone. At the time of writing, PewDiePie currently has 96,255,134 subscribers.

The ongoing battle between the two YouTube channels also helped them get more traction and followers. Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, had urged celebrities to help spread the word on their social handles asking Indians to subscribe to T-series. The company was founded in Delhi by Gulshan Kumar in 1983. It first indulged in releasing devotional music and top-selling Bollywood soundtracks. Later, it expanded into film production as well. Bhushan Kumar took over after his father's death, and launched the YouTube channel in 2006.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: T Series, YouTube
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Twitter Is Not Making You Smarter and Hurting Your Intelligence, New Study Finds
Four New Harry Potter Ebooks Announced, Promise a Journey Through History of Magic
Honor Smartphones
T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
  3. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  4. Flipkart Sale Offers Deals on Laptops, Mobile Accessories, More
  5. Redmi Note 7S Review
  6. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
  7. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  8. Moto Z4 With 48-Megapixel Camera, Moto Mods Support Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Receiving May Android Update in India
  10. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, Screen Recorder
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.