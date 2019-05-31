T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers

T-Series has become the first YouTube channel to cross the 100 million subscribers mark in the world. The music label has been at war with game commentator PewDiePie for the title of the most subscribed channel on YouTube. It finally managed to overtake Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg's channel last month and became the most subscribed channel on the video sharing website. Now, T-Series have achieved another milestone by getting more than 100 million subscribers.

T-Series took to Twitter to announce that it is first channel globally to reach the 100 million subscriber mark. The tweet reads, “World's biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing #100MillionSubscribers. Thank you for being part of our journey. T-Series - Making India Proud.” T-series also says that it has managed to garner 70 billion+ views as well. YouTube also congratulated T-series for its latest feat.

This major feat has also been recognised by Guinness World Records. PewDiePie was the first to reach the 50 million subscriber mark globally, but the channel is yet to 100 million milestone. At the time of writing, PewDiePie currently has 96,255,134 subscribers.

The ongoing battle between the two YouTube channels also helped them get more traction and followers. Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, had urged celebrities to help spread the word on their social handles asking Indians to subscribe to T-series. The company was founded in Delhi by Gulshan Kumar in 1983. It first indulged in releasing devotional music and top-selling Bollywood soundtracks. Later, it expanded into film production as well. Bhushan Kumar took over after his father's death, and launched the YouTube channel in 2006.