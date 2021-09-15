Technology News
loading

T-Mobile Data Breach to Be Investigated by Massachusetts Attorney General

T-Mobile breach exposed names, birthdays, social security numbers, driver's license information, PIN numbers and other data.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 September 2021 11:11 IST
T-Mobile Data Breach to Be Investigated by Massachusetts Attorney General

T-Mobile's breached data included customers' first and last names, date of birth

Highlights
  • Hackers accessed information of an additional 5.3 million customers
  • T-Mobile had 104.8 million customers as of June
  • The US Federal Communications Commission opened a related probe

Massachusetts' attorney general said on Tuesday she will investigate the cyberattack against T-Mobile that exposed personal information of more than 53 million people.

Maura Healey, the attorney general, announced the probe after the third-largest US wireless carrier disclosed the breach on August 16.

The breach exposed names, birthdays, social security numbers, driver's license information, PIN numbers, and other data belonging to an estimated 13.1 million current and 40 million former and prospective T-Mobile customers.

It was one of many cyberattacks in recent years across several industries, affecting banks, gas pipelines, and hospitals, among other operations.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It has said the breach did not expose financial, credit card or other payment information.

Healey plans to investigate whether the Bellevue, Washington-based company had proper safeguards to protect customers' personal information and mobile devices.

The US Federal Communications Commission opened a related probe last month.

Consumers and other private plaintiffs have filed at least 23 lawsuits against T-Mobile over the breach, court records show.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: T Mobile, cyberattack
Cybercrime Spreads in Australia as COVID-19 Pushes More People Online

Related Stories

T-Mobile Data Breach to Be Investigated by Massachusetts Attorney General
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  4. New iPad, iPad mini With Faster Performance, Improved Displays Launched
  5. Apple Event Updates: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, New iPad Models Arrive
  6. Nokia G50 5G Price, Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch 
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Teased by Amazon
  8. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  9. iQoo Z5 Pro Specifications Allegedly Leak via Google Play Console
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. China Developing Machines That Can Track Data Sent Abroad by Cars
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: iPhone 12, MSI Laptops, More Receive Discounts
  3. T-Mobile Data Breach to Be Investigated by Massachusetts Attorney General
  4. Cybercrime Spreads in Australia as COVID-19 Pushes More People Online
  5. Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro to Launch in India Today, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Goes on Sale as Well
  6. Microsoft President Brad Smith Named as Vice Chair, Company to Buy Back Up to $60 Billion in Shares
  7. TikTok's Lead EU Regulator Opens Two Data Privacy Probes
  8. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All You Need to Know
  9. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specifications, and More
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 With Largest-Ever Display, IP6X Dust-Resistant Design Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com