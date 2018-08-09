NDTV Gadgets360.com

Syska LED Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Table Lamp With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India

, 09 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Syska LED Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Table Lamp With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India

The Syska LED smart table lamp comes with brightness and colour temperature toggles.

Highlights

  • This is Syska's second Wi-Fi enabled product in India
  • It has been priced at Rs. 3,699 in the country
  • The smart table lamp will be available on Flipkart and Amazon.in

LED lighting solutions company Syska LED on Wednesday announced the launch of its latest Wi-Fi enabled smart table lamp compatible with Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. With the help of this integration, voice commands can be used to control this table lamp. It offers three different colour temperatures including Warm White, Day Light, and Cool White, with temperature ranging from 3,000K to 6,000K. The Syska LED smart table lamp has been priced at Rs. 3,699 and will be available online on Amazon.in and Flipkart. This is the company's second product as part of its Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices catalogue. 

Syska's new smart table lamp comes with 3 stages of brightness as well, allowing the user to adjust brightness in the room depending on mood. With Amazon's Echo range of devices, including the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Spot, and Echo Plus, users can get hands-free access to the lamp. There is something called 'feather touch controls' that are present on the base of the smart lamp with controls such as on/ off toggle, colour temperature toggle, and 3-stage dimness. 

Add to that, the Syska smart table lamp offers a night mode for reading in low light. It is flexible to use, and can be bent to quite an extent. Syska claims that its LED light can last up to 30,000 hours or more than 5 years, and is much more durable when compared with traditional incandescent and CFL lamps. 

"As an endeavour towards providing the best customer experience through innovative product solutions, we have been introducing Wi-Fi enabled products for our tech savvy consumers," said Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group. "In today's time, technology is playing a key role in our daily life and introduction of such products will definitely bring more value and comfort to millions of customers across the country."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Syska
Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared
Oscars Add New 'Popular Film' Category, Starting Next Year
Vivo Nex
Syska LED Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Table Lamp With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Review
  2. Amazon Freedom Sale: Honor 7X and Other Great Deals From Day 1
  3. Can Xiaomi Mi A2 Outshine Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus?
  4. Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Kicks Off With Vivo V9, Vivo Nex Flash Sales
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: Here's All We Know So Far
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Rs. 16,999, Pre-Orders Begin August 9: Highlights
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Deals Previewed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  10. Nokia 7 Plus Reportedly Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in India [Update]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.