Technology News
loading

Symantec Said to Have Ended Talks to Sell to Broadcom Over Price

Symantec's decision raises new questions over the future of the company.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Symantec Said to Have Ended Talks to Sell to Broadcom Over Price

Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp has walked away from negotiations to sell itself to chipmaker Broadcom over price disagreements, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Symantec's decision raises new questions over the future of the US antivirus software provider, which is looking for a new CEO and has been struggling to grow its business serving companies.

It could not be determined why the price negotiations broke down. Broadcom was last week willing to offer as much as $28.25 per share in cash for Symantec and was hoping to ink a deal on Monday, one of the sources said. CNBC, which first reported the news on Monday, said Symantec was looking for more than $28 per share.

It is possible that talks between the two sides resume, the sources said. However, Symantec has a track record of exploring a sale, only subsequently to walk away from a deal.

Prior to reaching a deal with Starboard Value LP last year that gave it representation on Symantec's board, the Mountain View, California-based company explored going private, according to the sources.

Symantec also held talks last year with private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC about a leveraged buyout, Reuters reported at the time. Two other private equity firms, Silver Lake Partners LP and Bain Capital LP, are investors in Symantec and each have a seat on its board.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Broadcom and Symantec did not respond to requests for comment.

Symantec's shares fell 12 percent to $22.43 in Monday morning trading, giving it a market value of $14 billion. Broadcom shares were up 2 percent at $291.32.

Symantec is struggling with severe competition from nimbler rivals. Several top executives, including CEO Greg Clark, have left the company this year, and it is also being investigated by US regulators over an accounting irregularity.

Symantec completed its $2.3 billion acquisition of LifeLock in 2017, a move aimed at bolstering its consumer security business. That followed the purchase of Blue Coat for $4.65 billion in 2016, which expanded its product line for large corporations.

Broadcom, whose chips power smartphones, computers and networking equipment, is trying to diversify into software after US President Donald Trump's administration last year scuttled its $117 billion bid to buy mobile chipmaker Qualcomm.

The Symantec deal would have followed Broadcom's $18.9 acquisition of US business software company CA last year.

"Broadcom buys software companies, that's their strategy. If this falls apart, they'll buy something else at some point," said Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with Bernstein.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Symantec, Broadcom
Amazon Rivals Ride on Prime Day Marketing in the US as Protests Unfold
Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Cameo for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio
Honor Smartphones
Symantec Said to Have Ended Talks to Sell to Broadcom Over Price
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  2. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  3. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  4. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  6. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
  7. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  8. Here’s Your First Look at 5 Upcoming Prime Video Series From India
  9. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Monthly Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 590
  10. Blaupunkt Launches 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Cameo for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio
  2. Symantec Said to Have Ended Talks to Sell to Broadcom Over Price
  3. Amazon Rivals Ride on Prime Day Marketing in the US as Protests Unfold
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale, Offers: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Smartwatches, Fitness Bands, Headphones
  5. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 Today: India Timing, Facts, All You Need To Know
  6. Facebook Says It Won’t Launch Libra Until Regulators Are Happy
  7. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  9. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers During India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
  10. Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.