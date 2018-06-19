Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SurveyMonkey Confidentially Files for IPO

 
, 19 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
SurveyMonkey Confidentially Files for IPO

US online survey company SurveyMonkey on Monday said it had confidentially registered for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, through its parent SVMK.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the company said.

In May, sources told Reuters that SurveyMonkey had hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to help lead preparations for an IPO.

The San Mateo, California-based company, which has around 3 million daily users, was previously run by Dave Goldberg, the late husband of Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

SurveyMonkey's main investors include Alphabet's CapitalG and Tiger Global Management.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Apps, SurveyMonkey, IPO
Xiaomi Said to Cut Valuation After Pulling Mainland Offering
Fujifilm Sues Xerox for Well Over $1 Billion After Aborted Merger
Best Camera Phones
SurveyMonkey Confidentially Files for IPO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Phone Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  2. Android Messages for Web Now Lets Users Send Texts From a PC
  3. Oppo Find X Set to Launch Today, Expected to Offer 5x Optical Zoom & More
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Apple Fined Millions by Australian Court Over False iPhone Repair Claims
  6. 2018 iPhone Mockups Leaked, iPhone SE 2 Reportedly Not Coming This Year
  7. Flipkart Offering Smartphone Discounts, Buyback Guarantees in New Sale
  8. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  9. Fortnite Effect: PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Now Available With 0.6.0 Update
  10. Nokia X6 Global Variants, Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted in Bluetooth Certification
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.