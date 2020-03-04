Technology News
loading

Supreme Court Quashes RBI Ban on Cryptocurrency Banking

RBI had in 2018 forbid all banking relationships with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency.

By Agencies | Updated: 4 March 2020 12:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Supreme Court Quashes RBI Ban on Cryptocurrency Banking

"We have allowed the writ petitions," a Supreme Court bench said

Highlights
  • Supreme Court allowed a batch of pleas challenging the 2018 circular
  • The circular was released by Reserve Bank of India
  • Banks were prohibited from providing any cryptocurrency services

Supreme Court overturned on Wednesday a central bank ban forbidding lenders to facilitate banking transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges and traders, removing a major hurdle for the development of the sector. In April 2018, the Reserve Bank of India gave entities it regulated three months to snap all banking relationships with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency.

The Supreme Court allowed a batch of pleas challenging the 2018 circular of the Reserve Bank of India that had prohibited banks and financial institutions from providing services with relation to cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of currency units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

"We have allowed the writ petitions," a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said while pronouncing the verdict.

According to the April 6, 2018 circular, the entities regulated by the RBI are prohibited from "providing any service in relation to virtual currencies including those of transfer or receipt of money in accounts relating to the purchase or sale of virtual currencies".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Supreme Court, RBI
Imtiaz Ali’s She: Trailer, March Release Date Unveiled for New Netflix Series From India

Related Stories

Supreme Court Quashes RBI Ban on Cryptocurrency Banking
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  2. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  4. Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge
  5. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  7. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  8. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  9. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  10. Microsoft Could Soon Overhaul the Windows 10 Start Menu
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Facebook Gives WHO Free Ads in Battle With Misinformation
  2. Realme 5i 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
  3. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Available for All: How to Enable It on Android and iPhone
  4. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know
  5. ISRO Postpones Launch of GISAT-1 Imaging Satellite After Technical Snag
  6. Google Search Trends in India on March 4, 2020, Explained: From Cryptocurrency to WhatsApp
  7. 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro to Replace 13-Inch Model in 2020, New iMac Pro Planned as Well: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Starts Receiving New Update With Improved Camera and Battery Performance in India
  9. Microsoft Teases New Start Menu Design for Windows 10
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 Tipped to Come With Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.