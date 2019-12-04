Sundar Pichai, the 47-year-old current CEO of Google will take over as chief executive of both Google and its parent Alphabet after co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced Tuesday that they will “assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging.” Pichai will be heading Alphabet while Page and Brin will retreat but remain shareholders and members of the board. The decision comes at a time when Google is facing heat from advocacy groups, to workers to lawmakers on matters ranging from stifling protests and privacy issues.

Born in Chennai, Sundar Pichai studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. The journey from there, to becoming the person with whom the buck stops at Google, is of course a dream for any IT/ software professional. Soon after the announcement from the co-founders, he wrote an email to Google employees expressing his gratitude to Page and Brin, and hinting about how the transition and the days after that are going to look like.

Google Co-Founders Step Down as Sundar Pichai Named Alphabet CEO

Pichai, in the email, pointed out that only change has been constant during his time at Google, and that the latest change is just a continuation of that trend. He also shared a message by the co-founders where they say that they have “never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company.” This change comes 15 years after he first met Page and Brin, according to Sundar Pichai.

Sundar Pichai further said in the email that Alphabet will continue to work with the same structure but he is also “excited about Alphabet and its long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology.” Read the entire letter here: