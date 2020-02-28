Technology News
loading

Steven Seagal Settles With US SEC Over Cryptocurrency Promotion

Seagal failed to disclose that he was promised $1 million in cash and B2G tokens in exchange for cryptocurrency endorsements, the SEC said.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 February 2020 10:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Steven Seagal Settles With US SEC Over Cryptocurrency Promotion

Seagal is a Hollywood actor and martial arts expert who now lives in Russia

Highlights
  • Steven Seagal has agreed to pay $314,000
  • This will resolve charges of "touting" a cryptocurrency offering
  • Seagal did not admit to any wrongdoing

Steven Seagal, the star of action movies including Above the Law and Out for Justice, has agreed to pay $314,000 to resolve charges of "unlawfully touting" a cryptocurrency offering, the US securities regulator said on Thursday. Seagal, 67, agreed to give up $157,000 in ill-gotten gains and to pay another $157,000 as a penalty for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in an initial coin offering from Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G), the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

The SEC has moved to clamp down on such promotions. The agency said in 2017 that social media endorsements from celebrities to encourage people to buy stocks and other investments may be unlawful if they do not disclose details about compensation received.

Seagal, who did not admit to any wrongdoing, failed to disclose that he was promised $1 million in cash and B2G tokens in exchange for those endorsements, the SEC said.

Representatives for Seagal did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Seagal, a Hollywood actor and martial arts expert who now lives in Russia, became a "believer" in and "brand ambassador" for the coins, B2G said in a statement in February 2018. From about February to March 2018, Seagal promoted B2G to his Facebook and Twitter followers with statements including "Don't miss out."

"These investors were entitled to know about payments Seagal received or was promised to endorse this investment, so they could decide whether he may be biased," said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's cyber unit.

As part of the deal, the actor has agreed not to promote any securities for three years.

Seagal is a US national living in Moscow, the SEC said.

In August 2018, the Russia Foreign Ministry said it had named Seagal its special representative for Russian-US humanitarian ties, a role it said was meant to deepen cultural, art and youth ties between the two countries.

President Vladimir Putin presented a Russian passport to Seagal in 2016, saying then that he hoped it would serve as a symbol of how fractious ties between Moscow and Washington were starting to improve.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US SEC, Steven Seagal, B2G
Facebook Sues Analytics Firm for Data Misuse
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Promised, Said to Improve Camera Performance

Related Stories

Steven Seagal Settles With US SEC Over Cryptocurrency Promotion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  3. Samsung Vows to Fix Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera After Initial Reviews
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Deals and Offers Detailed by Company
  5. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
  6. Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Hints at Design, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Open Today on Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Stores
  9. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version Rolling Out With Windows 10 Update
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Confirmed to Support ISRO's NavIC Navigation System
#Latest Stories
  1. iPad Pro to Get a Smart Keyboard With a Built-in Trackpad: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Promised, Said to Improve Camera Performance
  3. Steven Seagal Settles With US SEC Over Cryptocurrency Promotion
  4. Facebook Sues Analytics Firm for Data Misuse
  5. Realme X50 Pro Packs Support for ISRO's NavIC Navigation System, India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  6. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Week, 8GB RAM Tipped
  7. 'Plague Inc' Game Removed From Apple’s China App Store Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  8. Facebook Cancels F8 Developer Conference Due to Coronavirus
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Deals and Offers Detailed by Company
  10. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version Now Rolling Out With Windows 10 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.