Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice

Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice

Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76 on March 14, 2018.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 January 2022 18:55 IST
Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice

Photo Credit: Google

Stephen Hawking is best known for his theoretical cosmology book “A Brief History of Time”

Highlights
  • Stephen Hawking was one of the greatest scientists of the modern age
  • Stephen Hawking was born in 1942 in Oxford, England
  • Google Doodle features narration in the physicist’s voice

Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday is being celebrated by Google with a special animated Doodle. It features a two-and-a-half-minute-long video in the physicist's own computer-generated voice which depicts his contributions to the universe and illustrates the battle of life with his affected health condition — neurodegenerative disease. With his well-known views of black holes and the Big Bang, Stephen Hawking is the most recognisable scientist of our age and has an iconic status. Apart from his contributions to modern physics, his best-selling books made the field widely accessible to millions of readers across the globe.

Google has created a new Doodle to honour the English cosmologist and has shared a glimpse of his journey through a dedicated post. Clicking on the Doddle will bring users to the post. Stephen William Hawking was born in 1942 in Oxford, England. The video further shows how probed the greatest mysteries of the cosmos despite being diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease at the age of 21.

In 1965, Hawking defended his doctoral thesis at the University of Cambridge, “Properties of Expanding Universes,” which presented the revolutionary theory that space and time originated from a singularity, a point both infinitely small and dense, best known today as the key characteristic of black holes. Hawking then started his career as a research fellow at Cambridge's Gonville and Caius College.

Hawking in 1974 discovered that particles could escape black holes. This theory, dubbed Hawking radiation, is considered as his most important contribution to physics. In 1979, Hawking's work on black holes prompted Cambridge to appoint him as the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, a position held by Isaac Newton in 1669. Hawking's doctoral thesis was released to the public in 2017 on a University of Cambridge website, which crashed due to enormous amounts of traffic. He died at the age of 76 in 2018.

The Google Doodle was illustrated by artist Matthew Cruickshank, and the tech giant has confirmed that the voice of Stephen Hawking was generated and used in the Doodle with the approval of the Hawking estate.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google Doodle, Stephen Hawking, Stephen Hawking 80th Birthday, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  2. Wordle Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped, Camera Specifications Teased
  4. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro BIS Certification Hints at Upcoming India Launch
  7. BSNL Offering 5GB of Free Data to Users Coming From an Existing Network
  8. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch in India Set for January 10
  10. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Lenovo Legion Y90 Rear Design Officially Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  4. Clubhouse Now Lets Users Listen to Conversations on the Platform Without Log In
  5. Twitter Testing TikTok-Like Tweet Reaction Video Feature on iOS
  6. Roblox Takes Down China App LuoBuLesi, Says Building Another Version
  7. Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon: All You Need to Know
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  10. PUBG: New State Teases Rimac Nevera Hypercar as Upcoming In-Game Vehicle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com