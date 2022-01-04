Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Elon Musk’s Starlink to Refund Pre Orders for Satellite Internet Service in India After Government Order

Elon Musk’s Starlink to Refund Pre-Orders for Satellite Internet Service in India After Government Order

A Starlink statement said that several issues must be resolved within the licensing framework before the service can be operational in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2022 13:37 IST
Elon Musk’s Starlink to Refund Pre-Orders for Satellite Internet Service in India After Government Order

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Starlink previously registered its business in the country in November

Highlights
  • Starlink has now emailed customers in India offering refunds
  • Starlink was aiming to provide Internet to ten Lok Sabha constituencies
  • Department of Telecom directed Starlink to refund pre-orders

Starlink has begun emailing users in India offering refunds on their pre-orders. The satellite internet division of the billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX says that it has been directed by the Department of Telecom to refund pre-orders until the company's Internet service is licensed in India. The company was previously believed to be working on launching its services in India in ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies. India was considered one of its key markets.

The company has now emailed customers in India stating that it has been directed by the DoT to refund pre-orders until it is licensed. Gadgets 360 has seen a copy of the email sent out to customers who had pre-registered for the service. The reason provided by Starlink in the email is that the timeline for receiving licences to operate in India is “currently unknown” and that there are “several issues” that must be resolved within the licensing framework to allow the company to operate Starlink in India.

Back in December, Starlink Country Director Sanjay Bhargava stated that the company hoped to apply for a commercial licence on or before January 31. A presentation by Bhargava reportedly stated that the company aimed to have 200,000 Starlink devices in India by December 2022, if it could roll out services in the country by April. Starlink is said to have received over 5,000 pre-orders for its satellite Internet service in India, but the company had recently stopped taking pre-orders pending regulatory approval.

Starlink previously registered its business in the country in November. Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited would allow the company to apply for licences before providing services to users in India. As mentioned earlier, the company was reportedly aiming to provide high-speed Internet to ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies for 80 percent of the Starlink terminals shipped to India, according to a company executive.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starlink, Elon Musk, SpaceX
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 71,000 Accounts for Cheating
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s Starlink to Refund Pre-Orders for Satellite Internet Service in India After Government Order
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup
  4. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  5. Motorola Moto G71 5G Set to Launch in India on January 10
  6. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  7. Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart
  8. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched
  3. Realme 9i Design Tipped via Hands-on Video Ahead of Launch
  4. BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offering 90 Days of Additional Validity
  5. iOS Devices Can Freeze, Crash Due to a HomeKit Vulnerability
  6. NFTs to Fund Presidential Campaign in South Korea Amid Prevailing Crypto Regulatory Mayhem: Report
  7. Honor Magic V Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set for January 10, Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Storage Variants Surface on Retail Listing Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Elon Musk’s Starlink to Refund Pre-Orders for Satellite Internet Service in India After Government Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com