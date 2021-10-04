Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Starlink to Focus on 10 Rural Lok Sabha Constituencies in India for Satellite Based Internet Connectivity

Starlink to Focus on 10 Rural Lok Sabha Constituencies in India for Satellite-Based Internet Connectivity

Starlink is aiming to have 200,000 terminals active in India by December 2022.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 October 2021 18:36 IST
Starlink to Focus on 10 Rural Lok Sabha Constituencies in India for Satellite-Based Internet Connectivity

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Starlink is aimed to offer “near global coverage” in 2021

Highlights
  • Starlink is set to launch in India with a focus on rural areas
  • SpaceX is currently waiting for Starlink’s regulatory approval
  • Starlink was launched in 2018 to offer satellite-based Internet access

Starlink, the satellite-based Internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is set to go live in India by focussing on ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies, a company's executive revealed. SpaceX aims to provide high-speed Internet access in remote areas using a constellation of satellites under Starlink. The Hawthorne, California-based company is projecting to offer “near global coverage” of its service in 2021. It is considering India amongst the key potential markets to grow the service in the coming future.

Country Director for Starlink in India Sanjay Bhargava said in a LinkedIn post that SpaceX would focus on ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies for 80 percent of terminals shipped to the country. He also indicated plans to meet with legislators, ministers, and bureaucrats “to see if they think 100 percent broadband would help improve lives.”

Bhargava joined SpaceX last week to oversee Starlink's business in the country.

“The number of pre-orders from rural constituencies will be one factor that helps us select focus constituencies,” he said.

First launched in February 2018, Starlink currently has over 1,600 satellites that help provide high-speed Internet. It is beta testing connectivity in 14 regions including Australia, Canada, Chile, Portugal, the UK, and US, among others.

Starlink aims to have 200,000 terminals active in India by December 2022, Bhargava stated. He also claimed that over 5,000 terminals have already been pre-ordered in the country.

Each of these terminals communicates with a designated low-orbit Earth (LEO) satellite to provide Internet access, without requiring a fixed line connection.

Bhargava said that a clear roadmap for Starlink in India would be available in November. However, last month, Elon Musk teased the launch on Twitter by asserting that regulatory approval for Starlink in India is underway.

In the beta testing phase, Starlink is available to customers through a priority list for which it charges $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400). It is claimed to have a latency rate between 20–40 milliseconds and speeds vary from 50Mbps to 150Mbps.

The arrival of Starlink in India could give a tough fight to traditional Internet service providers including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The launch could also impact the growth of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) that has a strong presence in rural India.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starlink launch, Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Sanjay Bhargava
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Gadget Deals on Myntra's Big Fashion Festival 2021 - From Smartwatches to TWS Earphones
Starlink to Focus on 10 Rural Lok Sabha Constituencies in India for Satellite-Based Internet Connectivity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Prime Members to Get Interest-Free EMIs, More
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  3. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Poco M4 Pro 5G Tipped to Come With 33W Fast Charging, MediaTek Processor
  9. Amitabh Bachchan Hops on to Crypto Bandwagon
  10. What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.55-Inch OLED Screen
  2. Starlink to Focus on 10 Rural Lok Sabha Constituencies in India for Satellite-Based Internet Connectivity
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival: 'Advantage - Just for Prime' Benefits Announced With Interest-Free EMIs
  4. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Teased, Europe Price Surfaces Online
  5. Zoom's Abandoned Five9 Deal Shows Hurdles to Expansion
  6. Slovenia Mints National NFT Tokens for Gifting at Crypto Expo Dubai, Aims at Boosting Tourism
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Expected Soon With 33W Fast Charging and MediaTek Processor, Suggest Certifications
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely to Get Up to 2TB Storage: Report
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart, First Look Surfaces Ahead of Availability
  10. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com