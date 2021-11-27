Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite Based Internet Services

Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services

For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from the Department of Telecommunications is required.

By ANI | Updated: 27 November 2021 12:24 IST
Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Starlink has been asked to comply with the Indian regulatory framework

Highlights
  • Starlink hasn't obtained any license for rendering its services
  • The company started pre-booking its satellite Internet services in India
  • The government asked Starlink to refrain from rendering its services

Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, on Friday pointed out that Starlink Internet Services is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, it has come to notice that Starlink has started pre-selling/ booking the satellite-based Starlink Internet Services in India.

For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from the Department of Telecommunications is required, the Ministry said in the statement.

The said company has not obtained any license/authorisation for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website, it added.

Accordingly, the government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite Internet services in India with immediate effect.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Department of Telecommunications, DoT, Starlink
Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Leaks Prior to Qualcomm's Big Launch

Related Stories

Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  3. Infinix Note 11S to Debut in India Soon, Infinix Zero 5G Phone Tipped
  4. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  6. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale via Reliance Digital, No Registration Required
  7. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services
  2. Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART
  3. Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Leaks Prior to Qualcomm's Big Launch
  4. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  5. Amazon Drug Peddling Case: 10 Dealers Registered at Same Address in Bhind From Where Marijuana Was Smuggled
  6. Apple Global Battery Development Chief Soonho Ahn Moves to Volkswagen
  7. Amazon's Black Friday Greeted by Climate Activists, Strikes in Europe
  8. Bitcoin Tumbles Over 9 Percent, Smaller Tokens Take a Hit as Coronavirus Variant Shakes Markets
  9. WhatsApp Said to Win Approval to Double Payments Offering to 40 Million Users in India
  10. Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20-Year Film Anniversary: How to Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com