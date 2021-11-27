Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, on Friday pointed out that Starlink Internet Services is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, it has come to notice that Starlink has started pre-selling/ booking the satellite-based Starlink Internet Services in India.

For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from the Department of Telecommunications is required, the Ministry said in the statement.

The said company has not obtained any license/authorisation for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website, it added.

Accordingly, the government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite Internet services in India with immediate effect.