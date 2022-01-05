Technology News
loading

Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns as It Offers Refunds for Pre-Orders

Bhargava didn’t offer a reason for his decision to step down.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 5 January 2022 11:34 IST
Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns as It Offers Refunds for Pre-Orders

Government stated Starlink Internet Services is not licensed to offer satellite-based Internet services

Highlights
  • Starlink has now emailed customers in India offering refunds
  • Department of Telecom directed Starlink to refund pre-orders
  • Starlink India Country Director also Bhargava resigned from his position

Starlink India Country Director Sanjay Bhargava has resigned from his position, according to his LinkedIn post.

The move comes just weeks after government stated that Starlink Internet Services is not licensed to offer satellite-based Internet services in India, and had advised the public not to subscribe to the services that are being advertised by the Elon Musk-backed company, without a requisite licence in the country.

Bhargava, in the LinkedIn post on Tuesday evening, said: "I have stepped down as country director and chairman of the board of Starlink India for personal reasons. My last working day was December 31, 2021." Bhargava did not respond to queries sent to him in this regard.

In November, the telecom department had asked Starlink to comply with the regulatory framework for offering satellite-based communication services, and to refrain from booking/rendering the satellite Internet services in India "with immediate effect".

The service has also started sending out emails to users in India offering refunds on their pre-orders. Starlink said that it has been directed by the Department of Telecom to refund pre-orders until the company's Internet service is licensed in India.

The company was previously believed to be working on launching its services in India in ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies. India was considered one of its key markets.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Starlink, Elon Musk, SpaceX
Google Buys Israeli Security Startup Siemplify Amid Rising Cyberattacks
Realme Book Enhanced Edition Laptop With 11th Gen Intel Core I5 Processor, 12-Hour Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns as It Offers Refunds for Pre-Orders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  3. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  5. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  6. Hisense 55U6G 55-inch QLED Ultra-HD Smart Android TV Review
  7. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting New Bug-Fixing Android 12-Based Update
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Expansion of Fast Pair to More Devices, Quicker Setup for Chromebook Users
  2. Realme Book Enhanced Edition Laptop With 11th Gen Intel Core I5 Processor, 12-Hour Battery Life Launched
  3. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns as It Offers Refunds for Pre-Orders
  4. Google Buys Israeli Security Startup Siemplify Amid Rising Cyberattacks
  5. James Webb Space Telescope Fully Deploys Sunshield, Eliminating 75 Percent Single-Point Failures
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Co-Founder Pete Lau Ahead of Expected January 11 Launch
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Climb Back Up After Days of Dips, Most Other Cryptocurrencies Follow
  8. Cryptocurrency Mining Banned in Kosovo to Save Electricity
  9. TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G Phones With AMOLED Displays, Triple Rear Cameras Announced at CES 2022
  10. CES 2022: Microsoft, Qualcomm Partner on Metaverse Chip for AR Glasses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com