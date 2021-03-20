Technology News
Spring Season 2021: Google Doodle Celebrates Equinox With Animated Hedgehog, Flowers

Google has featured the animated doodle on its homepage on the first day of the spring season 2021.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 March 2021 13:14 IST
Spring Season 2021: Google Doodle Celebrates Equinox With Animated Hedgehog, Flowers

Google has created the special doodle to mark the celebration of spring season 2021

Highlights
  • Google doodle celebrates the first day of spring
  • Spring season 2021 begins from March 20
  • Google shows “spring season” search results when clicking on the doodle

Spring season of the year is being welcomed by Google with a colourful doodle that features an animated hedgehog along with fresh flowers and leaves. In 2021, the spring season in the northern hemisphere begins from March 20 and ends on June 21. Succeeding winter and preceding summer, spring is when the Earth's flora blossom and flourish – as marked in the cute, animated doodle. In hilly areas, the spring season is also marked as the time when snow starts to melt and ground temperature increases.

Welcoming the first day of the spring season 2021, known as Spring Equinox, Google on Saturday featured the animated doodle on its homepage. The doodle shows a hedgehog depicting the flourishing season.

Unlike the traditional sharp spines on it back, the animated hedgehog featured on the Google doodle carries vibrant flowers, buds, and leaves to represent blossoming spring.

Once clicked on the Google doodle, users see the results for the term “spring season” from various webpages.

According to meteorologists, temperature becomes moderate during the spring season as it's the time when Earth's axis increases its tilt relative to the Sun that results in a rise in the length of daylight on the planet. It is also referred to as rebirth and rejuvenation.

Spring Equinox comes at a time when the sun moves from the southern to the northern hemisphere while passing the equator. During Spring Equinox, day and night have roughly the same length.

Earlier, Google ushered in 2021 with a special doodle to mark the New Year's Eve. It featured an animated cuckoo clock that ticked away the time until the clock struck midnight to end 2020. The search giant described the New Year's Eve doodle as, “It's been a cuckoo year, but 2020's clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings.”

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Spring Season 2021, Spring Season, Google Doodle, Google, Spring 2021, Spring

Further reading: Spring Season 2021, Spring Season, Google Doodle, Google, Spring 2021, Spring
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
ISRO Chairman Says India, France Working on Third Joint Space Mission

    ISRO Chairman Says India, France Working on Third Joint Space Mission
