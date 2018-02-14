Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sphero Mini, Star Wars: BB-8 Robotic Toys Launched in India

 
, 14 February 2018
Sphero Mini, Star Wars: BB-8 Robotic Toys Launched in India

Highlights

  • The Sphero Mini has been priced at Rs. 5,000 in India
  • The Star Wars: BB-8 will retail for Rs. 11,000 in the Indian market
  • Both gadgets are compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows Phone handsets

Electronics distributor Luxury Personified on Wednesday announced the launch of two products in the Sphero range - Star Wars: BB-8 and Sphero Mini in India. Both devices are compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows Phone smartphones. The more premium of the lot, Star Wars: BB-8, is priced at Rs. 11,000, and the Sphero Mini is priced at Rs. 5,000 in India. Both connect to your smartphones via Bluetooth and are claimed to have a 10-metre range.

Sphero Mini

 

sphero mini inline Sphero Mini Robotic Toy

The Sphero Mini is claimed to be the world's smallest app-enabled robotic ball. It has a gyroscope, accelerometer, and LED lights. The gadget can be used for playing games, learning code, driving around among other actions. It has interchangeable shells that come in different colour options. The Sphero Mini has accessories including three mini traffic cones and six bowling pins. Additionally, the Sphero Mini app can be used to control control methods such as joystick, face drive, standard tilt, and slingshot. The device can operate for 45 minutes on a 60 minute charge.

Star Wars: BB-8

The Star Wars: BB-8 can be operated through the Star Wars Droid app. It comes with features like automated patrolling, an adaptive personality and expressions, and voice commands. Its Watch With Me feature allows the device to react to movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, while you watch them.

Commenting on the launch of Sphero Mini and Star Wars BB-8, Luv Malik, Director at Luxury Personified said, "It is our aim to bring more and more high-end luxury products to India. Our team constantly adds new products to our existing range, so that the Indian consumers can enjoy world-class products along with the rest of the world. Sphero is highly popular among children as well as adults and we have been working very hard to bring it to India. We are sure that Sphero will revolutionize the Indian toy market, after all, who would not want to own a personal robot!"

Further reading: Apps, India, Internet, Sphero, Sphero Mini, Star Wars, Star Wars BB 8
