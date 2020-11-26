Technology News
loading

SpaceX to Press Ahead With Starlink Tests, Delays Commercial Service

SpaceX has launched nearly 900 Starlink satellites to orbit since 2019 with the goal of offering high-speed Internet to rural locations globally.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 November 2020 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SpaceX to Press Ahead With Starlink Tests, Delays Commercial Service

SpaceX invited hundreds of people in rural states to partake in its "Better Than Nothing Beta" trial

Highlights
  • Starlink service to be crucial source of funding for Musk's broader plan
  • SpaceX got approval from Canadian authorities to beta test Starlink
  • Starship rocket aim to fly paying customers to the moon

SpaceX will continue beta testing its satellite-based broadband service Starlink into next year, the company said late Tuesday, indicating commercial service would not likely be offered in 2020 as previously planned.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX, Elon Musk's private space exploration company, has launched nearly 900 Starlink satellites to orbit since 2019 with the goal of offering high-speed Internet to rural locations globally.

Musk has said the Starlink service will be a crucial source of funding for his broader plans, like developing the super heavy-lift Starship rocket to fly paying customers to the moon and eventually trying to colonise Mars.

"At our current pace, we expect to expand our beta in a notable way very early next year, in the late January - February timeframe," SpaceX engineer Kate Tice said during a livestream on Tuesday, before launching the company's 16th batch of Starlink satellites.

A SpaceX spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

SpaceX in October invited hundreds of people in rural states like Washington, Wisconsin, and Idaho to partake in its "Better Than Nothing Beta" trial, opening the door to those who signed up to buy and test the company's $499 (roughly Rs. 36,900) setup kit and pay $99 (roughly Rs. 7,300) per-month for Internet service.

In filings with the US Federal Communications Commission, the company had anticipated offering commercial service by the end of 2020, then "rapidly expand to near global coverage of the populated world in 2021." 

In November, SpaceX got approval from Canadian authorities to start beta testing Starlink in the country, enabling a "fairly wide public beta" in southern Canada. 

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Mars, Elon Musk, Starship
Amazon Web Services Sees Widespread Outage; Websites, Software Providers Affected
Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More

Related Stories

SpaceX to Press Ahead With Starlink Tests, Delays Commercial Service
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  6. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  7. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  8. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  9. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  10. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  3. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
  4. Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet
  5. Vivo V21 Series Could Launch as Early as Q1 2021: Report
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report
  7. Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  9. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com